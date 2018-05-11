Trump to make new promise to lower drug prices

President Trump, who since taking office has repeatedly promised to take action to rein in skyrocketing prescription drug prices, will unveil a "blueprint" for government action at a White House speech this afternoon.
But administration officials said the president will not back a new effort to leverage the federal government's power to negotiate lower prices on behalf of patients, as most other industrialized nations do.
Instead, officials said, the administration will look for ways to strengthen private sector competition and to ensure patients see more of the rebates that drug companies routinely pass on to others in the healthcare system.
The White House has provided little detail about how this would be accomplished; officials said the administration is prepared to take several administrative steps without waiting for congressional action.
The president has faced mounting pressure to confront the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs, which have become a key driver of rising healthcare costs and a major complaint for millions of American patients.
The federal government projects that spending on retail drugs will increase by 6.3% a year on average over the next decade, outpacing inflation and income growth.
The U.S. already has the highest medical prices in the world, research indicates.
Nearly three-quarters of registered voters said in a recent nationwide poll that they would be more likely to support a congressional candidate this fall who supports bringing down the cost of prescription medications.
That makes drug prices the most pressing healthcare issue in voters' minds, the poll from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found.
As public outrage increases, there are growing calls by patient advocates and others for more government regulation of prices, a practice common in other industrialized countries.
Last fall, a major report by the National Academy of Sciences recommended a slate of aggressive steps, including government intervention to negotiate lower prices for American patients, limits on prescription drug advertising and new efforts to determine the "value" of drugs by assessing how well they work relative to how much they cost.
But Republicans have consistently opposed such efforts, and administration officials said Thursday that Trump plans to specifically criticize other countries whose health systems secure lower prices, calling them "free loaders."
Trump has been promising since he took office that he would take on drug makers and make medications more affordable for patients.
And senior administration officials – including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who took office in January – have signaled for months that reining in prices would be a top priority.
After more than a year of White House rhetoric, however, there is considerable skepticism from not only Democratic politicians but also from many consumer advocates.
"Fundamentally the administration is not challenging the monopoly power of corporations and is passing on a historic opportunity to make medicines more affordable for everyone," said Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program.
At the same time, while Trump was expected to voice concern for healthcare affordability Friday, his administration has taken numerous other steps in recent months that patient and consumer advocates say are putting medical care further out of reach for millions.
Two proposed regulations to loosen rules about what benefits health insurance plans must provide will likely drive up the cost of medical care for sicker Americans who need more comprehensive coverage, including prescription drugs.
The two proposals are vehemently opposed by hundreds of patient organizations, including the March of Dimes, the American Heart Assn., the American Diabetes Assn., the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Lung Assn. and the advocacy arm of the American Cancer Society.
The Trump administration also continues to advocate hundreds of billions of dollars in funding cuts for state Medicaid programs, which independent analyses suggest would strip health coverage from tens of millions of Americans, putting prescription drugs further out of reach for these patients.