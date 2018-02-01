Trump set to rally GOP retreat, but Republican divide deepens over release of FBI memo

As President Trump arrives at a GOP retreat Thursday to rally congressional Republicans around his midterm agenda, he will confront deepening GOP divisions over the possible release of a classified memo stemming from the FBI's investigation of the 2016 election.
The third-ranking Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said the memo, which Trump could allow to be released in a matter of days, should first be reviewed by the Senate, which has been denied access by the House.
The leader admonished the administration and members of Congress to heed the warnings of the FBI, which expressed "grave concern" about the accuracy of the GOP-drafted report on surveillance of a Trump campaign advisor's ties to Russia.
"There are important national security considerations they need to weigh," he told reporters at the GOP retreat at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.
"I think they have to take into consideration what the FBI is saying. ... They need to pay careful attention to what our folks who protect us have to say about how this bears on our national security."
But House Republicans are increasingly steadfast in their push to publicize the report, and Speaker Paul D. Ryan has allowed its author, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, wide authority to pursue the release despite the FBI's objections over inaccuracies.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he had "zero" concerns about the FBI's objections and hoped the memo could be made public as soon as possible — possibly Thursday.
"I'd like to see it out today," said Meadows, who helped broker the release of the memo as part of the deal to fund the government ahead of the shutdown.
"Any time that you spy on American citizens there has to be an unbelievably high bar."
Other top Republicans, including the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, also said the report should be made public.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), the chairman, said neither Defense Secretary James N. Mattis nor Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed the memo or raised concerns about it during a morning session at the retreat.
"It should be released," Thornberry said.
Democrats have called the memo an attempt to discredit the investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Ryan to replace Nunes.
"Since pledging to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation, Congressman Nunes has abused his position to launch a highly unethical and dangerous cover-up campaign for the White House," Pelosi said in a statement. "Congressman Nunes' deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as chairman, and he must be removed immediately from this position."
Trump indicated this week, in comments to a lawmaker after the State of the Union address, that he was inclined to publicize the findings.
But in doing so, the president risks keeping the Russia investigation at the forefront.
Trump was set to rally Republicans here, in West Sulphur Springs, on his immigration and infrastructure proposals.
More pressing, though, Congress faces another shutdown threat next week when stopgap funding runs out Feb. 8. Unable to reach a budget agreement, leaders are preparing another short-term measure to keep government running a few more weeks.
As organizers of the retreat outlined the agenda ahead, the questions quickly turned to the Russia probe and the Nunes memo.
The Senate Intelligence Committee asked to see the report last week but was denied, said an aide to the chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)
The top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, said the memo approved by the panel's Republicans was changed by Nunes before being submitted to the administration for review.
"I do believe that it needs to be made public," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the No. 3 Republican in the House.
