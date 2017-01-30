White House aides who wrote Trump's travel ban see it as just the start

Even as confusion, internal dissent and widespread condemnation greeted President Trump’s travel ban and crackdown on refugees this weekend, senior White House aides say they are are only getting started.

Trump and his aides justified Friday’s executive order, which blocked travel from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and halted refugees from around the world for 120, on security grounds — an issue that they say they take seriously. But their ultimate goal is far broader.

Trump’s top advisors on immigration, including chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior advisor Stephen Miller, see themselves as launching a radical experiment to fundamentally transform how the U.S. decides who is allowed into the country and to block a generation of people who, in their view, won’t assimilate into American society.

That project may live or die in the next three months, as the Trump administration reviews whether and how to expand the visa ban and alter vetting procedures. White House aides are considering new, onerous security checks that could effectively limit travel into the U.S. by people from majority-Muslim countries to a trickle.

The administration faced down another torrent of criticism Monday — from fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill, career diplomats, national security experts and world leaders — over the hasty rollout of the order, as well as the message it sent to both friends and adversaries in the war on terrorism. Though Trump’s ban does not affect all Muslims, as he promised during the campaign, many see it as religiously targeted.

President Obama also weighed in for the first time, saying through a spokesman that he "is heartened" by the public demonstrations against it. Obama did not cite specific language from the order, but spokesman Kevin Lewis said Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

The government bureaucracy also began a swift and startling level of resistance to the new president’s initiative, punctuated by a letter from acting U.S. Atty. Gen. Sally Yates, who declared that she would refuse to defend the order in court against a series of lawsuits.

Trump immediately counterpunched, firing Yates within hours Monday night and replacing her with Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern district of Virginia, on an acting basis.

A group of U.S. diplomats circulated an internal memo through a State Department process that allows them to privately express dissent, arguing that Trump’s order “runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play and extending a warm welcome to foreign visitors and immigrants.

"A policy which closes our doors to over 200-million legitimate travelers in the hopes of preventing a small number of travelers who intend to harm Americans ... will not achieve its aim of making our country safer," said a draft version of the memo.

The Pentagon, with written support from Republican military veterans serving in Congress, began compiling a list of Iraqi citizens who have worked with the armed forces and is recommending that they be exempt from Trump’s temporary ban on entry to the U.S. by people from Iraq and six other predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The move could potentially shield tens of thousands of Iraqi interpreters, advisors, and others who have assisted the U.S. military from the president’s controversial action.

The list will include names of individuals who have “demonstrated their commitment” to helping the U.S., Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters Monday.

“Even people that are doing seemingly benign things in support of us — whether as a linguist, a driver, anything else — they often do that at great personal risk,” he said. “So people who take these risks are really making a tangible signal of support to the United States, and that’s something that will, and should be, recognized."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration recognizes the help of Iraqi interpreters and others who have served this country, but added that they would remain subject to intense vetting.

“We should make sure that in those cases they're helped out,” he said. “But that doesn't mean that we just give them a pass.”

Despite the backlash, senior White House officials maintain that the ban is popular with Trump’s voters, though no reputable polling on the question has been released since Friday’s order. Spicer said media coverage of the implementation had been overblown, given that only 109 of 325,000 travelers were detained in the first 24 hours. He said Trump is putting in place proactive security measures rather than reacting to attacks.

“I'm sorry that some folks may have had to wait a little while, but I think the president would much rather know that he's not placing a call to someone who was killed because someone was let into this country to commit a terrorist act,” he said.

Still, the countries of origin for perpetrators of several prominent attacks cited by Spicer were not on the list of banned countries. Spicer and other administration officials said more countries could be added.

Spicer had little sympathy for dissenting diplomats, saying their disagreement with the policy calls “into question whether or not they should continue in that post or not.”

Yet they were hardly the only ones voicing concern. Phone lines throughout the Capitol were jammed with constituents asking questions and raising concerns over the order.

White House aides fought back against characterizations that they had kept the order to themselves, pointing to input they had gotten for months from allies.

Senior GOP staff on the House and Senate judiciary committees helped write a version of the executive order on their own time during Trump’s transition.

An aide to the House panel acknowledged that the staffers were permitted to lend their immigration policy expertise to the transition team but added that the administration was responsible for “final policy decisions.”