Trump, backing Kavanaugh, calls allegations of sexual misconduct 'political'

President Trump on Monday continued to stand behind his embattled Supreme Court nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, calling him “an outstanding person” and dismissing a second woman’s accusation of sexual misconduct as being part of an “unfair, unjust” political attack.
Trump, leaving the United Nations after a short morning meeting on the first day of the annual opening session of the General Assembly, stopped to answer reporters’ shouted questions about Sunday night’s New Yorker story reporting an allegation by a Yale University classmate, Deborah Ramirez, that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her 35 years ago while the two were freshmen.
The news has further roiled plans in the Senate Judiciary Committee for a vote to confirm Kavanaugh.
“There's a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything,” Trump said. “But I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to a vote.”
Trump also cast doubt on Ramirez’s allegation -- just as he did last week for the earlier accusation by Christine Blasey Ford of an attack by Kavanaugh when they both were in high school — that the charge might be untrue because the alleged victim had not publicly complained and sought legal action before.
“For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and from 30 years ago … never mention it and all of the sudden it happens … in my opinion, it's totally political,” Trump said. “It's totally political."
The Kavanaugh controversy is likely to overshadow Trump’s week of meetings at the U.N., where he is set to deliver his second annual address to the General Assembly on Tuesday.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation path has already slowed, with the Judiciary Committee having rescheduled a Monday vote after lawmakers and attorneys for the judge’s first accuser, Ford, agreed over the weekend to hold a Thursday hearing at which both she and Kavanaugh would separately testify.
Republicans have been intent on confirming Kavanaugh ahead of November’s midterm elections, hoping the conservative’s placement on the nation’s highest court would animate Republican voters and avert a possible Senate takeover by Democrats.
Trump and party allies, eager to portray the allegations against Kavanaugh as part of a political attack orchestrated by Democrats, have fixed on the attorneys representing the judge’s accusers.
Ramirez hired former Boulder, Colo., district attorney Stan Garnett, a Democrat who ran for state attorney general, to represent her. And Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels who has alleged a past sexual affair with Trump, and himself is exploring a Democratic presidential bid, claimed on Sunday that he represents a third, yet-unidentified woman ready to level similar accusations against Kavanaugh.
“These are highly unsubstantiated statements from people represented by lawyers,” Trump said Monday. “You should look into the lawyers doing the representation.”