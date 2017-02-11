Court's ruling on travel ban is the kind of setback that prompts presidents to make big changes. Will Trump?

When other presidents were dealt the kind of jolting setback that President Trump received from the courts this week, they learned from those moments to alter their approaches to the job.

Trump, however, has a history of stubbornness and a self-proclaimed mission to upend almost everything his predecessors have done. That could color how he confronts the new limits on his power as he tries to make the kind of sweeping change he expected to deliver on his own.

Signs of struggle inside the White House have emerged between those who want Trump to keep his hyper-aggressive style and those who would like to see him seek more consensus.

So far, those who like new policies to land with the clatter of breaking glass have had the most sway. But Thursday’s ruling that blocked Trump from suspending the country’s refugee program and travel from seven Muslim-majority countries capped a week that saw his authority under assault on several new fronts.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who leads the House oversight committee, joined Democrats in calling for an ethics rebuke against senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who promoted the fashion line of Trump’s daughter during a televised interview from the White House.

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat during the transition, when President Obama was still in office, the Washington Post and others reported, despite prior denials from Flynn and Trump administration officials. The discussions were viewed by experts as inappropriate and perhaps illegal, given the timing.

And Trump, in what many saw as weakness on the foreign stage, publicly acceded to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s demand that he reaffirm the “one China” policy that Trump flouted during the transition when he took a congratulatory call from Taiwan.

Despite historically low popularity ratings and an outward sense of tumult, Trump and those inside the administration continued to express confidence, shaded with defiance, blaming the news media for distorting a fast-moving period that has been popular among Trump’s core supporters.

“When you look at the totality — we've issued 25, plus or minus, executive actions, nominated a Supreme Court justice,” said Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, in an interview. “When people actually take the time to look at what has happened, it is a pretty amazing first 21 days, amazing and successful 21 days.”

There are indications that Trump's team is making adjustments on the fly. After the legal setbacks on his travel ban, senior advisors huddled to brainstorm alternate paths that might accomplish similar goals without a drawn-out court battle.

On Friday, they scrambled over a plan to issue new, more narrowly tailored travel restrictions while they considered whether and how to pursue appeals. While Trump was speaking publicly about his next steps aboard Air Force One on Friday afternoon, top policy and communications advisors back at the White House were still debating how far they should take the appellate process.

Presidents eventually figure out they need to shift power away from campaign aides who helped them win election in favor of the experts in government who can craft policy and manage the bureaucracy more effectively, said Elaine Kamarck, a former aide in the Clinton White House who writes about the office of the presidency.

“What he’s now seeing is that a court order actually stops executive action,” she said of Trump. “It doesn’t matter what he says or what he tweets.”

She compared the courts’ slapdown of Trump’s travel bans to a shock Clinton faced early in his presidency, when he bungled an attempt to fulfill a campaign promise to allow gays to serve openly in the military.

“It was a failure to consult with the government before taking action,” she said.

Clinton’s advisors urged him to pick his political battles more selectively and seek more input from those who had spent careers navigating the federal government.

Trump has shown hints that he is willing to accept advice, especially as members of his Cabinet win congressional approval and begin offering it. And though he does not sound humbled, Trump has allowed that the stakes are greater than others could grasp.

“I’ve learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position, namely president,” he said Friday during a news conference while speaking about the threat of terrorism.

Kamarck saw Trump’s outreach to China as evidence that he is willing to defer to experts and curb some of his more provocative behavior. Yet hours after he moderated on China, Trump refreshed his attack on the judiciary in unusually personal terms that broke presidential norms, calling the appeals court ruling a “disgrace” on Twitter.

The dual signals match divisions within Trump’s inner circle.

One side is led by nationalist ideologues including Stephen Bannon, the former publisher of the far-right Breitbart News website who serves as Trump’s chief strategist. The more traditional conservative side is led by Reince Priebus, former chairman of the Republican National Committee who is Trump’s chief of staff.

Bannon had a strong hand in drafting the overturned immigration order that was issued with little input from others only a week into Trump’s presidency. Though it was temporarily blocked by the appeals court, Trump and his aides said they would keep fighting for the goal.

One Trump aide, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations, insisted the administration would wage a stronger fight with help from the new secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and the new attorney general, Jeff Sessions. The official said that Trump’s executive action — framed by the president as a matter of security — is a better issue to debate than fending off attacks over ethics relating to Trump’s family businesses or about Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

Trump’s advisors who pushed for the ban said they were not deterred by Thursday's court decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which some expected to lose. The court, in their view, is stacked with liberal, activist judges who want to act in solidarity with the judicial branch. One of the three judges who sided against them was appointed by President George W. Bush.