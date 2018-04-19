The military wants to send a U.S. citizen who was captured in Syria to Saudi Arabia. His lawyers say that's not legal

Trying to find its way out of a legal thicket, the Trump administration wants to transfer a U.S. citizen who was captured in Syria and is suspected of supporting Islamic State to Saudi Arabia.
Lawyers for the man, who has not been publicly identified, claim that's a violation of his constitutional rights and are asking a federal judge to order the government either to charge him with a crime or let him go. He has been held by the U.S. military in Iraq since his capture last fall.
U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan has scheduled a hearing in the case at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The strange case of the mystery detainee, called John Doe in court filings, could set new legal boundaries for the government's action in the war on terrorism.
In September, the man surrendered to a Syrian militia backed by the United States and was turned over to the U.S. military, which declared him an "enemy combatant" and put him in a military prison in Iraq.
U.S. authorities allege that the man has ties to Islamic State and are unwilling to release him. But they have not been able to produce enough evidence to charge him with a crime.
Instead, the government told the court this week that it intended to transfer the prisoner to a third country that agreed to take him after "extensive diplomatic discussions" and "as a demonstration of its commitment" to the United States.
A separate court filing identified the country as Saudi Arabia, and the New York Times has reported that the man holds both U.S. and Saudi citizenship.
"Now that these intensive efforts have resulted in a commitment to transfer [the detainee], it is imperative that the transfer occur quickly and smoothly," the filing said. A court order stopping the transfer would "undermine the U.S. credibility with an important foreign partner," it added.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which fought in court to represent the detainee while he was being held in secret, argues that the military cannot order a citizen sent to another country — particularly if he has not been charged with a crime in that country.
The ACLU says the man claims he was kidnapped by Islamic State and tried many times to escape. He denies fighting alongside the militants, the lawyers said.
The man told the military that he went to Syria to "understand firsthand and report about the conflict there," according to his attorneys.
Jonathan Hafetz, an attorney for the ACLU, says the forced transfer "would be an unconscionable violation of his constitutional rights."
"The government has no legal authority to detain this U.S. citizen in the first place, and it clearly lacks any legal authority to transfer him to the custody of another government," Hafetz said.
Most captured terrorists in recent years have been charged with crimes and convicted in court, but that apparently is not an option in this case.
The man talked to intelligence officers, but that evidence can't be used in court. After federal agents read him his Miranda rights, the man asked for a lawyer and has not been questioned since.
