Car drives into immigration protesters outside Rep. Ed Royce's office in Brea

A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside of GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea on Thursday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported so far.

The alleged driver, 56-year-old Daniel Wenzek of Brea, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and released pending further investigation, according to Lt. Kelly Carpenter of the Brea Police Department.

Organizers say several hundred people were protesting outside Royce’s office, many of them arriving on buses after a morning press conference with elected officials and labor leaders in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park. They were trying to deliver letters to Royce (R-Fullerton) about what losing temporary protected immigration status would mean to them, said Andrew Cohen, a communications specialist with the organization Unite Here.

After being turned away from Royce’s office at about noon, they began marching in a circle around the intersection of Birch Street and Brea Boulevard near the congressman’s office. About 12:30 p.m., police were in the process of trying to shut down the protest, which was blocking the intersection for cars, when a car began to drive through the groups of protesters at a low speed, Cohen said.

“There were definitely a lot of drivers who were laying on their horns and getting pretty irate,” Cohen said.

Video of the incident shows a small group of protesters in front of a blue sedan stopped at the intersection. When the car begins to move slowly forward, some protesters placed their hands on the car and tried to stop it. At that point, the car began to move faster and at least one protester jumped on the car’s hood. With protesters screaming, police stopped the car a short distance later in the middle of the intersection as one officer hit the hood with a nightstick. No one else was in the vehicle.

Carpenter said no victims have come forward so far. Police are asking any witnesses or people who were injured to contact them.

Claudia Aguilera, 46, of Los Angeles jumped onto the hood of the car as other protesters pushed against the grille and hit the passenger door with sticks. She was on the hood for about seven seconds as the car accelerated before she said she slid off on the passenger side.

“My only thought is that I just want him to stop,” Aguilera said by phone. “I’m like, if I just jump on the car, he’s going to stop. He did stop, thank God, because if he didn’t stop, he would [have] run over a lot of people that [were] crossing the street. It was so quick.”

