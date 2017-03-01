Essential Politics: Trump boasts of renewal, critics lament it as more of the same

There’s a fascinating set of questions that loom large on this day after President Trump’s momentous speech in front of a joint session of Congress.

Was this what historians will call his most “presidential" speech so far? And is that the kind of tone Trump’s most ardent supporters want? Was it enough to quell his critics?

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers and here, as in so many places, there’s a lot of buzz about what may be the most important glimpse to date of the world as Trump sees it.

In the broadest view, the president sought to blend familiar themes with a few new pitches that seemed to be attempts at sanding off some of the rougher edges of Trump’s rhetoric.

TRUMP’S BROAD STROKES

“President Trump sought to rally a divided nation behind his nationalist agenda Tuesday, outlining goals to reform the tax code, overhaul the healthcare system and secure the country in a sweeping speech that was high on ambition but often short on details,” writes our team of Noah Bierman, Michael Memoli and Brian Bennett.

The president also brought out a new catchphrase, the kind of thing familiar to those who watch these kinds of big speeches: “Renewal of the American spirit."

TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION

The speech offered no quarter for those who disagree with Trump’s promises to expand deportation efforts and build a massive wall along the border with Mexico.

“We want all Americans to succeed –- but that can't happen in an environment of lawless chaos,” said the president. “We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders.”

Some, too, noticed the pointed comments promoting a “merit-based” immigration policy, a shift away from the nation’s recent history.

But perhaps overshadowing all of this was what Trump said hours earlier in a private luncheon with television network news anchors. As Bennett writes, the president offered a viewpoint on immigration that was decidedly less harsh, reportedly telling the group that positions on both sides need to be “softened.”

And yet, there he was hours later, chastising those who he said “do not believe we should enforce our laws” on immigration.

This one’s got the potential to be a real live wire in the days and weeks to come.

TRUMP ON OBAMACARE

Few parts of the new era in Washington leadership may prove as vexing in politics and policy as the GOP’s promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Obamacare is collapsing,” Trump said on Tuesday night.

But what will, or should, replace it? So far, there’s no clear answer from Congress. Set aside all of the politics and, as Noam Levey reports, the various GOP positions all have one thing in common: More costs would be shouldered by healthcare patients.

The president laid out a set of “principles,” as he called them, on what should come next. But even here, there are questions that deserve an answer.

Take, for example, what he said about Obamacare’s popular ban on denying coverage due to pre-existing health conditions. Trump said, “we should ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage,” but the key word may be access. After all, that doesn’t actually guarantee coverage, like the existing law does.

TRUMP ON TRADE

The speech sounded familiar themes on a favorite Trump topic: trade policy crafted with an eye toward a better deal for American workers.

“We've lost more than one-fourth of our manufacturing jobs since NAFTA was approved, and we've lost 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001,” he said.

Name-checking the North American Free Trade Agreement was notable, given the questions that surround his promises to crack it open. Don Lee reports, in particular, on how Trump’s approach could pose serious risks for the auto manufacturing industry and American car buyers.

TRUMP ON THE ECONOMY AND JOBS

All presidents insist in some way that they not be judged on the record of their predecessor. And as this president sought to make a case for putting the nation back to work, he made an eye-catching claim.

“94 million Americans are out of the labor force," Trump said.

True? Well, writes David Lauter, only if you’re counting retirees and students.

TRUMP ON TERROR AND CRIME

In some of the most forceful parts of his speech, the president renewed his vow to demolish the Islamic State terror organization and to crack down on violent crime in the U.S. He also sounded support for law enforcement officers.

“We must build bridges of cooperation and trust, not drive the wedge of disunity and division,” Trump said on the need to work with police officers.

On terrorism, he again invoked the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino. “Our obligation is to serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the United States. We are also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism,” the president said.