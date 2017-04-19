Essential Politics: The Georgia special election Rorschach test

In Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, it was an election result that both major parties proclaimed was good for them and bad for the other guy.

So perhaps we should call Tuesday night’s result a political Rorschach test.

Good morning from the state capital, where it’s income taxes and not election results that were the big focus of the last few hours. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and we’ll get to the state’s fiscal health in a moment.

But first, the entire country seems to have had Georgia on its mind. (Cue the legendary Ray Charles.)

A RUNOFF FOR OSSOFF

Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old filmmaker and former congressional aide, came out on top in the race to succeed the Republican that President Trump plucked out of the House, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

But Ossoff failed to win 50% plus one -- the threshold to avoid a June runoff -- and will now face Republican Karen Handel.

Still, the district in the Atlanta suburbs has a strong GOP registration and Democrats believed Ossoff heads into Round 2 in good shape. The president, on the other hand, took to Twitter to call it a “BIG ‘R’ win.”

Millions of dollars in outside money was poured into the battle and with good reason, as Cathleen Decker pointed out on Tuesday: It was what everyone thought would be a referendum on Trump.

As she noted, “partisan politics and Democratic rage define today’s political environment.” The question this morning is whether that holds true for another two months.

A BILLION-DOLLAR DAY IN SACRAMENTO?

Closer to home, these last two weeks are full of drama inside the offices of California’s Franchise Tax Board. It began with last night’s deadline for 2016 personal income taxes, and the expected take -- for a single day -- of as much as $1 billion in tax revenues.

No month is more consequential for the fate of this spring’s state budget negotiations between Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders than April. The spending plan proposed by Brown in January assumed $14 billion in income taxes collected this month alone.

BUDGET FIGHTS CONTINUE OVER IN-HOME CARE

California’s signature program to provide in-home care for the elderly and disabled often finds itself at the heart of budget battles. This year is no exception, as Brown tussles with counties over funding.

Melanie Mason walks through the history of the In-Home Supportive Services program and how it’s becoming increasingly relevant as California’s population ages.

A ‘DREAMER’ DEPORTED?

Keep an eye on the lawsuit filed Tuesday by a 23-year-old man who may be the first person with protected status under former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) to be deported under the Trump administration.

The lawsuit by Juan Manuel Montes, a Mexican national who has lived in the U.S. since he was 9, demands that federal officials release information about why he was deported.

Montes has learning disabilities after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he was young. He worked in California’s agricultural fields to help support his family and studied welding at a community college before being deported on Feb. 17.

TRUMP TACKLES VISAS

Meanwhile, the president ordered a review on Tuesday of a visa program that he said has undercut American workers, declaring his move a “powerful signal” of his administration’s commitment to “finally put America first.”

Administration officials said a review of the H-1B program would be a “transitional step” toward a revamped immigration system. The announcement came as the president made a campaign-style stop in Wisconsin, a trip he said was to thank voters who supported him last November.

SESSIONS AGAIN BLAMES ‘SANCTUARY CITIES’

A planned speech to an organized crime task force on Tuesday gave U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions a chance to again criticize “sanctuary cities” and their approach toward illegal immigration.

The impetus was a discussion of the international gang known as MS-13.

“Because of an open border and years of lax immigration enforcement, MS-13 has been sending both recruiters and members to regenerate gangs that previously had been decimated, and smuggling members across the border as unaccompanied minors,” Sessions said.

TOWN HALLS DRAW BIG CALIFORNIA CROWDS

It’s been a fascinating few days watching California’s members of Congress head home and sort out these tumultuous times with their constituents.

On Monday morning, Sen. Dianne Feinstein faced a grumpy crowd in her hometown of San Francisco. Booed over her stance on single-payer healthcare, the state’s senior senator also suggested more efforts were coming on Capitol Hill in sorting out the president’s entangled business dealings. Feinstein heads to Los Angeles on Thursday.