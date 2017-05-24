Essential Politics: Trump dashes to Rome, slashes federal spending

While news about President Trump has been dominated for weeks by accusations of scandal, there’s a new thread to talk about as the week reaches its midpoint: his plan to make major cuts in a slew of domestic spending programs.

And that’s gotten the attention of state lawmakers, too. You won’t be surprised as to how many of them feel.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and while we’ve got a lot to cover with Trump’s overseas trip and important news in the saga that is the Russian election meddling investigation, let’s begin with dollars and cents.

TRUMP’S BUDGET: BOOSTS DEFENSE, CUTS SOCIAL PROGRAMS

The new president’s first at-bat when it comes to the federal budget came while he was more than 4,000 miles away on his first foreign trip.

It might have been better that way. After all, it seems Trump’s $4.1-trillion spending plan didn’t impress anyone on Capitol Hill. Republicans said they’ll write their own, while Democrats decried many of its proposed cuts.

Military spending? Trump would raise it. Border security? Up. Medicaid? Down. Taxes? Down.

The proposal also failed to win applause from a number of economists, who were skeptical about the promise to reduce the deficit while also cutting taxes.

“You can’t use the same money twice," said Marc Goldwein, a senior vice president for the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Our graphics team has a sharp look at the big winners and losers in Trump’s budget plan. And again, it’s worth remembering that we’re a long ways off from any of this becoming law.

Still, there’s a worry in California that it could provide a template for what’s ahead.

IN CALIFORNIA, SCORN FOR TRUMP’S PLAN

In Sacramento, the details of the president’s plan reinforced the idea that the only alternative for leading Democrats is to fight.

The proposed cuts to health and human services, if enacted, would have far-reaching impacts on the Golden State. And it would leave Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders in a pickle: either try to subsidize some of the programs being cut or watch Californians most vulnerable struggle to find the help they need.

“Our budget is fairly robust," said Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) of the state’s own finances. “But I can’t see being able to plug billions of dollars of cuts from the federal government."

Tops on the nothing-we-could-do list would be replacing the billions of dollars that could be lost in the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

TODAY: THE NEW SCORE

By the way, stay tuned for today’s big news on the healthcare front: the long-awaited analysis from the Congressional Budget Office of the cost and coverage impact expected by the version of the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans three weeks ago.

We’ll have the early details on our Essential Washington news feed.

THE $400-BILLION HEALTHCARE QUESTION FOR CALIFORNIA

The healthcare frenzy explains the intense demand by liberal activists these days for California to create a single-payer system that would provide health coverage for all of its citizens — a replacement of private and public insurance.

A bill to do just that finally was affixed with a price tag this week: $400 billion per year.

For some context, keep in mind the state budget is only about $183-billion.

The legislative estimate released Monday immediately served as a political Rohrschach test. Detractors noted that half of that sum would have to come from new revenue, such as possible 15% payroll tax on employers. Proponents pointed out that the system would save employers and workers between $100 billion and $150 billion that is currently being spent on the private insurance market.

Melanie Mason has a rundown of the key takeaways from the report. And keep in mind that the bill, which will almost certainly clear the state Senate’s appropriations committee this week, doesn’t offer any specifics on the taxes needed to pay for it. That’s very unusual, a clear sign of how white-hot the politics are for Democrats right now.

FROM ISRAEL TO THE VATICAN

The president briefly meets with Pope Francis today in a meeting that will no doubt be closely watched for body language as much as what’s actually said. Remember that Francis seemed to take issue in 2016 with Trump’s signature campaign promise.

“A person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian," he said at the time.

As Brian Bennett and Tracy Wilkinson report, both men have a reputation for disrupting the status quo — for being, in the words of one scholar, “loose canons" in their respective circles.

And from there, the president’s visit with European leaders could get even more uncomfortable. How Trump handles the pressure will be important.