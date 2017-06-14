Essential Politics: The 'appalling and detestable' accusations

It was perhaps the most memorable phrase that came from the testimony given by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, his assertion of an “appalling and detestable” set of accusations.

Of course, it’s the same kind of thing that one could imagine critics of Sessions and President Trump saying about the accusations of collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In other words, Sessions’ session likely generated more heat than light.

Good morning from the state capital, where we await Thursday’s big vote on a new state budget agreement. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and we’ll get to those details in a moment.

SESSIONS STAYS MUM ON TRUMP

Over the course of nearly three hours in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the attorney general stridently defended his own actions and largely stayed quiet on those of his boss.

Sessions rejected all assertions of improper contacts with Russian officials, calling any suggestion that he aided Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election "an appalling and detestable lie.”

The former Alabama senator also deflected all questions about his conversations with Trump. And he bristled at assertions that he was obstructing the Senate investigation.

"I am not stonewalling,” Sessions insisted. “I am following the historic policies of the Department of Justice.”

KEY MOMENTS, SESSIONS VS. COMEY

We’ve got an extensive menu of offerings from Tuesday’s Sessions hearing.

For starters, we’ve assembled what you could call a greatest hits of sorts from the event. Then there are Sessions’ vague memories on some details (compared to crystal-clear recollections elsewhere). Or the full testy exchange between the attorney general and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden on the refusal to answer questions, and many other notable exchanges from Sessions’ testimony.

And then check out the comparison between Sessions’ testimony and the appearance last week of James Comey, the former FBI director whose comments raised serious questions about whether Trump sought to squash a key part of the agency’s investigation.

THE QUESTIONS ASKED SAID A LOT ABOUT THE SENATORS

Cathleen Decker’s analysis of the big event focuses on what she calls “the ambitious class of new senators” who had yet another moment in the spotlight of the biggest story in American politics.

As she points out, there’s advantage to be found for some in the chaos.

We also take a closer look at the performance of California’s two senators, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris. It was Feinstein’s questions that made clear Sessions was throwing up a wall in discussing his conversations with the president.

And Harris, the former district attorney, used her prosecutorial approach to elicit one of the most memorable quips from the nation’s top cop: “I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.”

No doubt there will be more reaction this week, and we’ll have all of it on our Essential Washington news feed.

THE MUELLER QUESTION

Meanwhile, another hot topic remains on all things Trump: Would, or could, the president fire Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigations?

David Lauter examines the legal part of the question, which is based on a theory floated by one of the president’s confidants that Trump was considering it. The answer is, at best, muddled.

But the person with the clearest power — the man overseeing Mueller’s work — seemed to pretty much silence the debate on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to follow any order unless I believe they are lawful and appropriate orders,” said Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein when asked about a theoretical order from the president to fire Mueller.

The buzz prompted a response from the White House late Tuesday night: Trump has “no intention” of booting the special counsel.