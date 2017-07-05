Essential Politics: The race to be California governor just got more crowded

There's a new candidate in the race to be California’s next governor. More on that below.

What might have been a quiet Independence Day otherwise was marked with new North Korean aggression, a provocation Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said should be met with action from all nations to “publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences” for its nuclear program.

Before that, the weekend was dominated by -- you guessed it -- one of President Trump’s tweets, this one directed at CNN.

In Los Angeles, the resistance braved the heat for an impeachment march that, in true California fashion, also had a mediation room for pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces to talk out their differences.

I'm Christina Bellantoni. Welcome to Essential Politics after a little holiday break.

We’re also keeping an eye on the growing number of states that have rejected a request for personal information about voters from a presidential commission on voter fraud.

It will be a sleepy week in Washington, but lawmakers are active in Sacramento. They even worked on Monday, although that might have had something to do with their paychecks.

One outstanding question is whether a deal is made on extending California’s cap-and-trade program before Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez heads to D.C. to become a congressman. For those keeping track, any deal would need to be struck by Friday so the legislation could be posted for 72 hours before his last day July 10. If that day comes and goes, there's a short window for getting something done before summer recess.

Congressional Republicans are under a similar time crunch when they return from the holiday break. Sen. Kamala Harris pointedly mocked her GOP colleagues while making stops in Southern California this week.

She went after the team of Republicans who came up with the Senate healthcare plan — all white men, whom she described as "this group that looks exactly like each other and not like most of us here."

For more this week on what California's politicians are up to, keep an eye on our Essential Politics news feed.

WHY STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE FAILED TO FIX THE HOUSING CRISIS

It costs a lot to live in California, and the problem is only getting worse. State lawmakers introduced more than 100 bills this year to try to make housing more affordable.

But there’s already a 50-year-old law on the books that aims to encourage developers to build housing. As Liam Dillon reports in a new project, the law has failed at helping stem the statewide shortage of homes driving California’s affordability problems. The reason? The law requires cities and counties to produce prodigious reports to plan for housing — but it doesn’t hold them accountable for any resulting home building.

Cities and counties resent the law. To avoid complying, they've asked the state to let prison beds count toward their low-income housing goals, among other things. And despite knowing about the law's weaknesses for decades, state lawmakers have provided no incentive, such as a greater share of tax dollars, for cities and counties to meet their housing goals.

KEVIN FAULCONER SAYS NO WAY

If you missed it late Friday as the holiday weekend kicked off, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made it crystal clear he won't be leaving his job anytime soon. The Republican has said it before, but amid a lobbying effort from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others, Faulconer felt the need to declare again that he won’t run for California governor in 2018.

The Republican mayor’s decision has major repercussions in the nation’s capital. He had been under intense pressure from GOP leaders. Not only is Faulconer seen as one of the California GOP’s brightest political stars, but party leaders also believed that having him at the top of the ticket in the 2018 election would have helped Republicans up and down the ballot.

A prominent political strategist posits that Faulconer decided he didn’t want to be a "sacrificial lamb" in national Republicans’ efforts to hold control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

HADLEY GETS IN