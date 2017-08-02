Essential Politics: The FBI director gets confirmed, ‘The Mooch’ gets the boot

In what’s now the most consistent political storyline of 2017, we’re in the midst of another period in which President Trump — and not his official duties — drives the conversation. Hirings, firings and explanations … in just the past 48 hours.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and this is our midweek check on the most important political news happening right now.

TRUMP’S TWO DAYS: FROM ‘THE MOOCH’ TO MOSCOW

The president seemed to make it clear this week that he’s given new Chief of Staff John Kelly the full run of the White House. And the former general’s first mission: Get rid of Anthony Scaramucci, the now ex-communications director.

But it’s communication that continues to be a key problem. On Tuesday, Trump’s team seemed to struggle to explain the Washington Post’s story from the day before that he dictated a July statement from his son about the now-infamous meeting with Russian intermediaries.

The president simply “weighed in as any father would" during the drafting of Donald Trump Jr.’s statement, said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman report that Trump’s Russia woes, plus congressional action, have left the commander-in-chief with nothing but bad options when it comes to dealing with the country. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered a similar assessment on Tuesday.

A NEW FBI DIRECTOR, A NEW COURSE FOR CONGRESS

A big bipartisan welcome was extended by the Senate on Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, confirmed in a 92-5 vote.

The vote may have been one of the most visible signs that, as David Lauter points out, many senators are ready to move on from last week’s collapse of the GOP healthcare effort. In fact, the most notable news on the healthcare front could be the emergence of a new bipartisan effort.

(And no support from Senate leaders, it’s worth mentioning, to embrace the president’s call to do away with the chamber’s filibuster rules.)

THE QUICK NATIONAL POLITICAL ROUNDUP

No, says Trump, he’s not about to dial back his use of social media.

Late-night TV hosts offer a barbed sendoff for the White House communications director they hardly knew.

Here’s what the Russia sanctions bill would do.

With a title that pays political homage to his home state icon, the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has laid bare his worries about the Republican Party in a new book. On Trump and the GOP reaction: "To carry on in the spring of 2017 as if what was happening was anything approaching normalcy required a determined suspension of critical faculties. And tremendous powers of denial."

Fifteen states, including California, are appealing an EPA decision to delay strict air-quality standards.

Leaders of a prominent black policing group met with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to air their concerns over Trump’s recent comments about officers being “rough" with some who are taken into custody.

CALIFORNIA 2018: THE MONEY RACE

Back here in California, where we’re now about 10 months away from the statewide primary in the race for governor, there’s a clear money front-runner: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom’s new campaign finance filing -- all candidates had to file by Monday night -- shows he’s raised about $15.7 million. That’s more than all of his closest Democratic competitors combined: former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.