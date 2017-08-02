Essential Politics: The FBI director gets confirmed, ‘The Mooch’ gets the boot

In what’s now the most consistent political storyline of 2017, we’re in the midst of another period in which President Trump — and not his official duties — drives the conversation. Hirings, firings and explanations … in just the past 48 hours.
TRUMP’S TWO DAYS: FROM ‘THE MOOCH’ TO MOSCOW
The president seemed to make it clear this week that he’s given new Chief of Staff John Kelly the full run of the White House. And the former general’s first mission: Get rid of Anthony Scaramucci, the now ex-communications director.
But it’s communication that continues to be a key problem. On Tuesday, Trump’s team seemed to struggle to explain the Washington Post’s story from the day before that he dictated a July statement from his son about the now-infamous meeting with Russian intermediaries.
The president simply “weighed in as any father would" during the drafting of Donald Trump Jr.’s statement, said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman report that Trump’s Russia woes, plus congressional action, have left the commander-in-chief with nothing but bad options when it comes to dealing with the country. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered a similar assessment on Tuesday.
A NEW FBI DIRECTOR, A NEW COURSE FOR CONGRESS
A big bipartisan welcome was extended by the Senate on Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, confirmed in a 92-5 vote.
The vote may have been one of the most visible signs that, as David Lauter points out, many senators are ready to move on from last week’s collapse of the GOP healthcare effort. In fact, the most notable news on the healthcare front could be the emergence of a new bipartisan effort.
(And no support from Senate leaders, it’s worth mentioning, to embrace the president’s call to do away with the chamber’s filibuster rules.)
THE QUICK NATIONAL POLITICAL ROUNDUP
No, says Trump, he’s not about to dial back his use of social media.
Late-night TV hosts offer a barbed sendoff for the White House communications director they hardly knew.
Here’s what the Russia sanctions bill would do.
With a title that pays political homage to his home state icon, the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has laid bare his worries about the Republican Party in a new book. On Trump and the GOP reaction: "To carry on in the spring of 2017 as if what was happening was anything approaching normalcy required a determined suspension of critical faculties. And tremendous powers of denial."
Fifteen states, including California, are appealing an EPA decision to delay strict air-quality standards.
Leaders of a prominent black policing group met with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to air their concerns over Trump’s recent comments about officers being “rough" with some who are taken into custody.
CALIFORNIA 2018: THE MONEY RACE
Back here in California, where we’re now about 10 months away from the statewide primary in the race for governor, there’s a clear money front-runner: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom’s new campaign finance filing -- all candidates had to file by Monday night -- shows he’s raised about $15.7 million. That’s more than all of his closest Democratic competitors combined: former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.
By the way, scratch one well-known name from the race: Rosey Grier. The Los Angeles Rams football legend said in an email on Monday he changed his mind.
In the race for lieutenant governor, there’s a surprisingly large amount of money (remember, the job comes with very few official duties). Phil Willon reports on how five different candidates have raised big bucks.
A NEW LICENSE TO DRIVE FOR UBER?
Uber and Lyft are pushing legislation at the state Capitol that would force their drivers to buy a new business license to work.
Why? To avoid drivers potentially needing dozens of licenses, each one for a different city where they pick up, drop off or pass through, Liam Dillon reports.
TODAY’S ESSENTIALS
-- The Pentagon missed a deadline set by Congress to review efforts to claw back enlistment bonuses for up to 17,500 California National Guard soldiers and veterans.
-- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has revised regulations for when police officers need to collect demographic data to prevent racial profiling.
-- California’s healthcare exchange is seeing higher premiums and a big decision by one insurance company to cut coverage in some parts of the state.
-- Inquiries about immigration status will be barred in most civil liability cases under a new California law.
-- Eight Democratic state senators are spending part of their summer break in Japan, to talk climate change, high-speed rail and universal healthcare.
-- The new challenger for Orange County Republican Rep. Ed Royce has kicked off the race with a $2-million loan to his campaign.
-- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi raised more than $25 million for Democratic efforts to retake the House.
-- Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation to make it easier for cities to install bike lanes, but it’s still not that easy.
-- On the other hand, Brown vetoed a bill that would’ve made it a crime to intentionally let Mylar balloons fly into the air. “Criminal penalties are not the solution to every problem," the governor wrote in his veto message.
OTHER VOICES ON POLITICS
Here’s some of what else we’ve been reading about the latest political news:
-- The New York Times’ Charlie Savage reports the Department of Justice may be gearing up to file lawsuits against colleges and universities for discriminating against white applicants.
-- Sports Illustrated’s Alan Shipnuck writes that while the president’s golf outings are a frequent part of his time in office so far, on one occasion Trump reportedly called the White House “a real dump."
-- The Washington Post’s Callum Borchers takes a look at seven possible candidates to be the next White House communications director. Or maybe no one will get the job.
