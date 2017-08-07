Essential Politics: It could be a quiet week in politics. Then again ...

The week begins with a rare quiet moment in politics, with President Trump on vacation, Congress on recess and lawmakers taking a break from session in Sacramento.

I’m Christina Bellantoni. Welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

LIGHTNING ROUND

What Vice President Pence’s sensitivity to stories about 2020 suggests about the White House.

Trump focuses — obsessively — on these seven topics and people.

Vladimir Putin was a more "pleasant call," and other choice bits from leaked transcripts between Trump and foreign leaders.

Even more people have left the White House. We're tracking the departures.

The 17-day getaway begins, never mind what Trump's said before about vacations.

Trump is reportedly considering appointing two major GOP donors from Southern California as ambassadors to Mexico and Slovenia.

A mystery Trump mural in the little town called Bethlehem.

There’s a showdown in Arizona between two Republicans.

A PARTY ELDER

California Gov. Jerry Brown was on "Meet the Press" over the weekend, and NBC’s Chuck Todd hit him with some questions about a proposal that would increase limits on California law enforcement’s ability to work with federal immigration authorities. The governor’s response was characteristically cautious, and he suggested there were still some kinks to work out in the legislation authored by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles).

It’s been nearly five decades since Brown first won statewide elected office (he became California’s secretary of state in 1971), and the four-term governor ruminated about the status of the Democratic Party during the interview. He said Democrats "haven’t been able to deliver" for working people in the midst of global economic uncertainty, and he brushed off any suggestions the party should make abortion rights a litmus test for candidates.

HOLLYWOOD MAKES ITS 2018 PICK

Antonio Villaraigosa forged deep ties with the entertainment industry during his eight years as mayor of Los Angeles. But in the governor’s race, entertainment industry and art world donors have contributed nearly twice as much to rival Gavin Newsom, report Seema Mehta and Maloy Moore.

The governor’s race isn’t until next year, but donations to the candidates vying to lead California have already topped $30 million. See who is giving, and getting.

And on this week’s California Politics Podcast, John Myers and Melanie Mason discuss the challenges for the Democrats vying to replace Brown when it comes to convincing donors and voters that they’re the one to back.

ROHRABACHER’S RUSSIA CONNECTIONS

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has never tried to hide his friendliness toward Russia, and has long said the United States needs a better relationship with the country.

But links between the Costa Mesa Republican and the country toward which he extends a hand have raised eyebrows because of the investigations into Russia’s attempts to undermine the 2016 election. Sarah Wire took a look at what we know about his connections to those being investigated.

‘TOWN HALLS’ STARRING EMPTY CHAIRS

It’s August, which means Congress is on recess and lawmakers have headed back to their districts to attend events and, in some cases, hold town hall meetings.

But in California, all of the Republican members who have been identified as top candidates for Democrats to oust in 2018 are avoiding in-person town halls with constituents this month. So Democratic members have stepped in to neighboring districts, fielding questions from their colleagues’ constituents at activist-organized "empty chair" town halls.