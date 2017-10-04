Essential Politics: Trump’s tour of tragedy

Presidents are routinely forced to confront tragedies at home and around the world, often judged by their ability to show empathy and help their fellow Americans begin the process of healing.

Rarely, though, are there two of those kinds of moments in as many days.

In a few hours, President Trump’s tour of American tragedy moves to Las Vegas.

VEGAS, GUNS AND WHAT’S NEXT

The president will meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting. On Monday, he called the murders and woundings “an act of pure evil" and led top officials in a brief moment of silence.

Our team of Times journalists is keeping a close eye with live updates on the investigation and what’s known about the shooter, including late word on Tuesday about a detailed surveillance system set up near his room at the Mandalay Bay resort and the arrival in Los Angeles of the alleged gunman’s girlfriend.

We’re also telling the stories of some of the victims.

Trump will likely try to steer clear of talking about gun control and gun violence, a debate that the shooting has again brought back into focus across the country. Republicans in Washington are showing no interest in shifting gears on the topic. And one of the controversial devices believed to have been used has repeatedly been declared to be legal by federal officials.

For Nevadans, these are familiar topics. Last year, the state’s voters narrowly passed a ballot measure requiring most private buyers and sellers of guns to participate in a background check through a licensed dealer.

And for many, the 2nd Amendment is at the core of the debate. Should it be re-imagined for modern times? We’re letting you have your say.

Follow the president’s visit with our Essential Washington news feed.

THE PRESIDENT AND PUERTO RICO

Trump spent a few hours on Tuesday touring parts of Puerto Rico that suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria. And he insisted his administration was doing a solid job, while also weighing in with an odd quip about a subject he’s brought up before on Twitter.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you threw our budget a little out of whack!"

The storm’s aftermath has given the island more time in the spotlight than it’s had in years and has reminded a lot of people that Puerto Rico would like to be the nation’s 51st state.

It’s also left some on the U.S. mainland to sort out just how American this U.S. territory really is.

NATIONAL POLITICS LIGHTNING ROUND

-- Defense Secretary James Mattis says maintaining the Iran nuclear treaty is “something that the president should consider staying with."

-- The new U.S. envoy to Russia, Ambassador Jon Huntsman, had his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and pledged to help patch up relations between the two superpowers.

-- Unexplained sickness among U.S. diplomats stationed in Havana has led to the expulsion from Washington of 15 Cuban diplomats.

-- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is under investigation for taxpayer-funded flights on private planes.

-- What’s in the more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads that Facebook turned over to Congress?

-- The House passed a bill on Tuesday to ban abortions after 20 weeks, but the bill isn’t expected to pass muster with the Senate.

THE DACA DILEMMA

Four weeks ago, the president gave Congress six months to address the needs of young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally. Of those enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, about one in four lives in California.