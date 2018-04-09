Aggressive healthcare proposal in California sets stage for brawl

We know a bit more now about what the up to 4,000 National Guard troops can and can't do should they be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border per Trump's call last week. Defense Secretary James N. Mattis has signed an order authorizing the move but barring the troops from interacting with migrants detained by the Border Patrol in most circumstances. They would be tasked with helping the Department of Homeland Security along the border but not performing law enforcement missions. They will be armed only when necessary for self-defense.