The Feinstein snub and the Helsinki two-step

The Republican-led effort to repeal California’s 2017 gas tax increase, part of a $52-billion transportation improvement program, is likely to spark a sharp fight. GOP leaders think the anti-tax fight over Proposition 6 could inspire strong turnout by their base voters. So far, though, they seem to be underdogs in campaign cash; almost $12 million has been raised by business and construction groups who want to preserve the tax plan. And Gov. Jerry Brown has pledged to help raise even more.