Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers will seek to blunt effort to end DACA

President Trump’s decision to abandon existing protections for young men and women in the United States without legal status will likely draw a sharp rebuke from Gov. Jerry Brown and an assortment of California elected officials, all of whom have vowed to take extraordinary measures to keep those immigrants from being deported.

Brown, along with Democrats in the Legislature and immigrant advocacy groups, mounted a fierce but unsuccessful lobbying attempt to save the program in the days leading up to Tuesday’s announcement by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. The unsuccessful effort sought to highlight the unique impact the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, has had on California. In particular, elected officials praised the program’s effect on the state's economy.

An analysis earlier this year by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute found that the state is home to more than one in every four DACA participants, scattered among the Central Valley’s agricultural counties or clustered in urban areas. Los Angeles County topped the list, with 180,000 eligible residents.

“To uproot these people from the only country they have known as home is to turn our back on the future,” Brown said in an Aug. 24 letter urging Trump to keep the program in place. “It is cruel and it runs counter to the ideals this country was founded on.”

But if California officials hope to intervene, the path forward could be challenging. While the political rhetoric has been consistent and clear in pledging help to DACA participants, the state’s legal authority to wade into what’s largely national immigration policy is untested.

The decision to set an expiration date for the program, which grants temporary deportation protection and work permits for immigrants who came into the United States illegally as children, follows the cancellation in June of the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans initiative, or DAPA, for immigrant parents. Both were efforts championed by President Obama that Trump pledged during the 2016 presidential campaign to cancel.

The most immediate state response in the aftermath of Tuesday’s decision is likely to be in the courts.

“We’re prepared to use every tool at our disposal and look at every option available to us to try and protect people who build California,” state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said last week in an interview on CNN. “We’re prepared to defend the DACA program in court.”

Becerra and 19 other state attorneys general penned a letter to Trump in July urging him to defend the program, one month after Texas and nine other states threatened to sue if it wasn’t scrapped.

Legal action would almost certainly be followed by a renewed push by state lawmakers to intervene, though the timing — less than two weeks left before the Legislature adjourns on Sept. 15 — would make immediate action difficult. With California home to more than 2.5 million immigrants who lack legal residency status, lawmakers first assembled the state’s own program in 2015 to help nearly 20,000 people seek protection under the DACA and DAPA programs.

Under that effort, the California Department of Social Services awarded $15 million in contracts to more than 60 immigration and legal aid groups for legal training and assistance. The money allowed those groups to help immigrants prepare their DACA and DAPA applications. In all, about 16,500 DACA petitioners were helped.

California lawmakers file a brief in support of 'sanctuary city' policies in Chicago »

California lawmakers jumped into the national fray over illegal immigration at the beginning of the year, insisting that the state could act if the federal government would not. As part of a package of bills to counter expanded deportation orders, Democrats in the Legislature initially sought to develop additional state-funded legal defense services for immigrants facing removal from the country. Ultimately the effort was folded into June’s state budget deal, allocating $45 million to expand and refocus existing legal programs under California’s social services operations.

There are now more than 80 legal aid groups and nonprofits involved in finding alternative forms of immigration relief or using the state budget dollars to battle deportation and other removal proceedings.

Lawmakers have also pushed efforts that anticipated Tuesday’s action, which could ultimately scrap the federal program.

A pending bill by state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) would provide grants, fee waivers or reimbursements to young immigrants at California community colleges and state universities in exchange for service within their school or community.

“If Trump won’t let these young Californians work, the Legislature will find a way for them to contribute to our state in other ways,” Lara said in a statement.

That California’s top elected officials have embraced so strongly the idea of the state charting its own course on immigration issues isn’t surprising when viewed alongside the message delivered by statewide polls conducted in the first half of 2017.

A January poll from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found 58% of voters and almost two-thirds of all adults supported local and state immigration action. And polls routinely show strong support, even among Republicans, of creating a path toward citizenship for those in the country illegally.