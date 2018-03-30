California voters are joining this party by mistake, but lawmakers aren’t doing anything about it

More than a half-million Californians are now registered as a member of the American Independent Party. The AIP's share of first-time registrants since 2017 is more than three times the size of any other minor party — even as the AIP's website still showcases information from 2016 and has no statewide candidates this year. All the while, its leaders continue to boast of it being "the fastest-growing political party in California" — which has come at the same time that more Californians are rejecting parties outright and registering as "No party preference" voters.