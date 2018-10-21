The $40-million race for California schools chief is a proxy fight in a long-running war over education

Despite the blitzkrieg of cash, Thurmond and Tuck don’t seem to be polar opposites on improving schools. Both want to increase state funding — even with $97 billion in spending this year, California lags behind other states. And both support a 2013 law that funnels more money to low-income communities and English learners. The candidates agree, too, on the need to expand pre-kindergarten and to ensure employee pension promises don’t drown school districts in long-term debt.