Tax bill and Obamacare repeal are potent issues in California congressional races, poll shows

Fain said Democrats plan to try to use specifics when attacking Republicans on these issues. In the Central Valley, for example, fears over increasing healthcare premiums for seniors may give people a reason to vote, while college-educated suburbanites might be incensed by the tax bill's impact on the federal budget deficit, he said. Still others may be concerned about rising premiums due to the tax bill's elimination of Obamacare's individual mandate or the cap on deductions for state and local taxes.