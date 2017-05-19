An already bad week got even worse for President Trump

Los Angeles Times (Los Angeles Times)

President Trump likes to boast about accomplishing more, faster than any previous president. Mostly, that boast is false, but this week, he achieved a legitimate, albeit undesirable, record — the fastest appointment of a special counsel to investigate an administration.

Trump’s 17 weeks in office have had more downs than ups, but this one marked a qualitative change.

The investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election has now passed almost fully outside of Trump’s control. Denunciations of a “witch hunt” may serve to rally his backers, but only to a point. Meantime, the subpoenas have already started.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

MUELLER STEPS IN, TRUMP LASHES OUT

The decision by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller III as special counsel to run the Russia investigation caught the White House by surprise, as Joe Tanfani, Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett reported.

Initially, the White House issued a carefully worded, tepid statement. But it didn’t take long — only overnight — for Trump’s fury to emerge in its usual form, messages on Twitter.

Trump sounded two notes that he has repeatedly hit — that the investigation is illegitimate at a basic level and that he’s being unfairly persecuted: “The single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he declared.

Even more than most of Trump’s political wounds, however, this one was self-inflicted. Last week, when Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, he made it all but inevitable that Rosenstein, sooner or later, would appoint a special counsel, as I wrote at the time.

Rosenstein opted for sooner, probably spurred on by one of the most damaging revelations of Trump’s presidency — the news that the president had asked Comey, in an Oval Office meeting, to drop the investigation of his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo that Comey wrote just after the meeting. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Rosenstein went to Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief all 100 senators about the investigation. He didn’t tell them much, but confirmed that Trump made clear his intention to fire Comey even before Rosenstein wrote a memo critical of the FBI director’s conduct.

Where the investigation goes, we can’t know yet. When Robert Fiske was named early in 1994 as an independent counsel to probe Bill and Hillary Clinton’s investment in the failed Whitewater real estate development, no one would have predicted that more than four years later, his successor, Kenneth W. Starr, would end up accusing the president of lying under oath about an affair with a White House intern that took place years after the investigation started.

There’s still a strong possibility that when all the testimony is taken and all the leads are followed up, Mueller may say that no conclusive evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign has turned up — although it’s quite possible that he could indict people for other crimes his investigators discover along the way.

We do have some sense of where the probes are starting. Flynn’s legal jeopardy appears to be mounting rapidly. Investigators also reportedly have taken an interest in Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Both men have asserted their innocence.

The political impact, at least in the short term, is clearer.

For Republican members of Congress, Mueller’s appointment is mostly a plus. As Lisa Mascaro wrote, Republicans in Congress have, with few exceptions, stood by Trump. He remains popular with Republican voters, especially the conservatives who dominate the party’s primaries.

Moreover, Republicans face the dilemma that if they publicly criticize Trump, they open themselves to the logical question of what they’re prepared to do about it.

Mueller gets them off the hook, at least for now. From here on, expect to hear a lot of GOP officials answer almost any question about Trump and Russia with a regretful shrug and a reference to not wanting to say anything that might interfere with the special counsel’s investigation.

The same holds true for Democrats. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the House and Senate Democratic leaders, have been trying to curb the enthusiasm of rank-and-file Democrats who have already begun openly talking about impeachment.

Both know that outside of liberal enclaves, the country isn’t looking for that kind of escalation of partisan warfare — not yet, anyway. Notably, in the two special elections coming up in the next few weeks — in Montana and Georgia — the Democratic candidates have not called for impeaching Trump, although they have criticized him.

Many Democrats believe Trump’s conduct already constitutes obstruction of justice. But as David Savage wrote, the case isn’t a simple one to make, and if the matter ever came to a head, Trump would have significant defenses.

The scene looks different from the White House.

Any quasi-independent prosecutor is a threat to any administration. White House aides to Clinton and Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush can all testify to the disruption that special counsel investigations cause. Even low-level staff members begin hiring lawyers and watching what they say to colleagues while outsiders hesitate to come on board a beleaguered ship.

Those problems were already evident in Trump’s understaffed and factionalized White House. The investigation will surely worsen them.