Week two of Donald the Bipartisan: Cries of betrayal from some on the right

A new reality or a passing moment?

For a second week, President Trump has cut deals with Democratic leaders, this time spurning some of his most ardent supporters to back legislation that would provide legal status to roughly 800,000 young immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children, the so-called Dreamers.

The moves have left many in Washington — including on Trump’s White House staff — guessing about the mercurial president’s intentions and plans.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

WHAT’S HIS MOTIVATION?

"He likes us. He likes me anyway," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the chamber’s Democratic leader, said Thursday, in a comment caught inadvertently by a C-Span microphone in the Senate.

That’s one explanation for Trump’s sudden shift to bipartisan deal making: He’s tired of dealing with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, with whom he never forged much of a relationship. In recent weeks, he’s openly criticized McConnell, in particular.

By contrast, Trump seems to enjoy talking with Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, and perhaps House Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, as well.

Here’s another explanation, from Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), one of Trump’s earliest congressional supporters: “He’s very frustrated in how things are not getting done, and he’s talking with the Democrats….He didn’t come here to do nothing.”

Trump, as he’s often said, likes action. He clearly loves the theater of signing bills into law. What’s in the bills matters less to him than the fact that something has gotten done.

“Obviously, he’s not a guy who dots the I’s and crosses the T’s,” said Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax and a longtime Trump friend. “He does things by trial and error, and he finds what works.”

As the president told reporters Thursday: “We have to get things passed. If we can’t get things passed, then we have to go a different route.”

A third explanation focuses on Trump’s love for being the center of attention and speculation. The sudden spate of bipartisanship may simply be his latest way to upset the status quo in Washington.

Trump’s true motivation likely is a mix. The larger question is how long this lasts and how far it goes.

As Noah Bierman wrote, the turn to bipartisanship has upset the calculations of both sides. On the left, many Democrats trust nothing Trump says. On the right, many Republicans fear that he’ll sell out core principles.

On both sides, partisan divisions among voters have grown deeper in the past year, new polling data show.

In the weeks after the election, Trump swung hard to the right, stocking his administration with figures from the most conservative wing of the Republican Party, including Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, budget director Mick Mulvaney and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

Trump’s now departed strategist, Steve Bannon, long argued that the president needed to govern from the right. Voters in the center and left would never back him, Bannon said; his path to reelection would depend on intense support from his conservative base.

If Trump has decided to test a different approach, these two weeks could prove truly consequential. In the past, however, predictions that Trump was about to “pivot” to some new, more moderate, version of himself have always proved wrong.

DREAMERS STEP TOWARD LEGALIZATION

Even if the bipartisan moment proves fleeting, it could last long enough to break the nearly two-decade stalemate over legalizing the young immigrants known as Dreamers.

If so, the irony would be deep: The president who ran on the most nativist platform since Calvin Coolidge would be signing the largest immigration-liberalization measure in more than 30 years.

If that’s to happen, we’ll know soon. When Trump announced the end of the Obama administration’s DACA program, which shielded the Dreamers from deportation, he gave Congress six months to act. Now, the White House has sided with Pelosi in calling for action before Congress goes on recess in early October.

Moving fast would be smart: The longer the potential deal sits, the more it will be a target.

Trump may not care about the details of immigration policy, but advocates on both sides care deeply, and negotiations over what border security measures Congress will approve as part of the package could bog down. Trump already, however, has agreed that the deal won’t include money for his proposed wall along the southern border. One issue Trump raised Friday in a Twitter message is whether Dreamers in the future would be able to sponsor relatives for green cards.