The Republican civil war, and why Trump is winning it

The deep split within the Republican Party was never more in evidence than this week, but so, too, were the reasons why President Trump is winning the fight so far.

When Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) denounced Trump in a Senate speech for “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” that was “dangerous to a democracy,” he said what a lot of Republican elected officials believe.

When he said that a Republican of his professed views faces a “narrower and narrower path to nomination in the Republican Party,” he said what a lot of them fear.

I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

FLAKE-ISM AND ITS DISCONTENTS

Back-to-back remarks from Flake and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday added up to a stunning rebuke of Trump, as Lisa Mascaro wrote. Only rarely have senior elected officials of a president’s own party so publicly excoriated a chief executive.

Corker and Flake have several things in common. The most important in the current context is that neither plans to run for reelection. Along with Flake’s colleague from Arizona, Sen. John McCain, who is fighting brain cancer, they have little to lose by speaking their minds. But the fact that both men decided not to run again speaks to the weakness of their political position, particularly in Flake’s case.

Coincidentally, just a couple of hours before Flake spoke, the nonpartisan Pew Research Center released a detailed study of public opinion, which goes a long way toward explaining their lack of support.

Every few years, Pew researchers sift through masses of data and sort voters into a handful of categories to produce a field guide to American politics, what Pew calls a typology. I wrote about one key finding of this year’s study — partisans on both sides think they're losing the political fights that matter.

This year’s typology has four groups that make up the Republican coalition. The group Flake most closely fits — optimistic, favorable to immigration and international trade, pro-business and skeptical of government regulation — is one Pew dubs the “new era enterprisers.”

Unfortunately for Flake, that group makes up only about one-in-five Republicans. Two other Republican groups, which Pew dubs “country-first conservatives” and “market skeptics,” together are more than twice the size of his faction and sharply disagree with many of its core views.

The country-first group, in particular, deeply admires Trump and hews to the sort of racially inflected nationalism pushed by the president’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

The real battleground in the GOP is the group that Pew calls “core conservatives,” who make up more than four in 10 Republicans and are also among the most likely to vote.

That group is not exactly in love with Trump — about half say they have mixed feelings about the way he conducts himself, compared with 41% who approve. But they overwhelmingly approve of the job he’s doing.

They also have little patience for Republican officials, like Flake, who say the GOP badly needs to reach out to minorities and become less of a white-person’s party. Among the group’s defining views is the belief that discrimination against blacks and women is largely a thing of the past.

In interviews after his speech, Flake said he hoped that rank-and-file Republican opinion eventually would come around to his view and declare “enough.” Pew’s evidence suggests, at minimum, that day remains a long way off.

The same data, however, also show that the hard-core Bannon-ite vote remains a distinct minority in the GOP. That’s why, as Cathy Decker wrote, Flake’s decision not to run could be bad news for Bannon’s favored candidate for the Arizona Senate seat, former state Sen. Kelli Ward.

Almost immediately after Flake’s announcement, political pros reported that the “phones are blowing up” with discussions about who would now enter the race, Decker wrote. By week’s end, talk centered on Rep. Martha McSally, an establishment conservative who is popular with many Arizona Republicans. Because her Tucson-area congressional district voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, she might fare better in a statewide race for Senate than in a reelection bid.

But a McSally-Ward primary could be ugly. The fear among Republican strategists, as Mark Barabak and Michael Finnegan wrote, is that Bannon’s threat of intensely fought primary races against GOP establishment figures could hand Democrats an opening to retake the Senate. Arizona could prove a key test.

[Barabak also looked this week at how Trump has changed the rules for unconventional candidates.]

REPUBLICAN ANGST IN CALIFORNIA

Bannon’s speech to the California Republican convention this past weekend was everything that establishment strategists might have feared. Read the text.

The convention highlighted the state party’s divisions, Seema Mehta wrote. “I currently feel like a stranger in a place where I used to feel home,” Francis Barraza, a top aide to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, told her.