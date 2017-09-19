Sitting in the middle of Fifth Avenue got three congressmen hauled away by New York City police on Tuesday afternoon during a demonstration in front of Trump Tower to protest the president’s immigration policy.

Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Luis V. Gutierrez (D-Ill.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), along with New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, were among a group of about 10 protesters taken into custody, according to postings on social media.

“We’re making it clear to Trump, GOP & Dems: we will continue peaceful fight for #Dreamers & immigrants as long as it takes,’’ Guiterrez posted on Twitter in explanation of the protests.

Photographs showed the protesters sitting in the middle of the street holding a white banner, as a cordon of police stood above them. Trump was believed to be in Trump Tower after addressing the United Nations earlier in the day.