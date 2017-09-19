Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

An exercise in civil disobedience gets three congressmen arrested in New York

Barbara Demick

Sitting in the middle of Fifth Avenue got three congressmen hauled away by New York City police on Tuesday afternoon during a demonstration in front of Trump Tower to protest the president’s immigration policy.

Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Luis V. Gutierrez (D-Ill.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), along with New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, were among a group of about 10 protesters taken into custody, according to postings on social media.

“We’re making it clear to Trump, GOP & Dems: we will continue peaceful fight for #Dreamers & immigrants as long as it takes,’’ Guiterrez posted on Twitter in explanation of the protests.

Photographs showed the protesters sitting in the middle of the street holding a white banner, as a cordon of police stood above them. Trump was believed to be in Trump Tower after addressing the United Nations earlier in the day.

 

