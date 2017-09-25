Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Trump administration announces new restrictions on travel to the U.S., replacing original ban
- NFL players again 'take a knee' as Trump renews criticism
- Treasury secretary defends Trump's comments on North Korea
- Some Trump fans think he's backing the wrong Senate candidate in Alabama
- Trump tax plan still lacks a plan
- From 'Rocket Man' to 'mentally deranged dotard,' war of words lights up social media
McCain says his brain cancer prognosis is ‘very poor’
Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a “very poor prognosis” as he battles brain cancer.
McCain underwent surgery in July for a brain tumor that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy in 2009.
McCain toldss CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday night that he thinks about Kennedy a lot. He said Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and “never gave up because he loved the engagement.”
McCain said he has “feelings sometimes of fear of what happens,” but counters that with gratitude for having “had a great life.”
He added: “It’s not that you’re leaving, it’s that you — that you stayed.”