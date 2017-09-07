Putin jokes that Tillerson has fallen into 'bad company'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday joked that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had veered off the path of cooperation and "fallen into bad company."

Putin's comments at an economic conference in the eastern city of Vladivostok came during an address in which he referenced current tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

In recent weeks, Washington and Moscow have been engaged in a diplomatic tit-for-tat. Russia has ordered the culling of 755 staff members from the U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia. Last week, the U.S. ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in San Francisco. Putin said this week that he would instruct the Foreign Ministry to take up that move within the U.S. legal system.

Washington and Moscow are also at odds concerning how to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Tillerson and Putin have a long, personal history. Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil chief executive, helped build the oil company’s presence in Russia in the 1990s. He first met with Putin in 1999, when the Kremlin leader was Russia’s prime minister. Later, as president, Putin presided over the signing of a massive deal between Exxon Mobil, then led by Tillerson, and the state-owned Rosneft to develop oil and gas reserves in the Arctic and Baltic seas.

A year later, Putin presented Tillerson with Russia’s Order of Friendship for his contributions to developing Russia’s energy sector.

The Kremlin at first welcomed Tillerson’s appointment as secretary of State. But Kremlin rhetoric is beginning to sound more frustrated. On Tuesday, Putin quipped that President Trump was “not his bride” when asked by a reporter if the Kremlin was disappointed in the new U.S. administration.

In his comments Thursday, Putin hinted that there was still some hope for the relationship with Tillerson.

“I hope that the wind of cooperation, friendship and interaction will bring him to the right course in the end,” Putin said during his address, Russian news agencies reported.