Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos rescinds Obama-era guidelines on campus sexual assault

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Friday rescinded controversial Obama-era guidelines that had prodded colleges and universities to more aggressively — some say too aggressively — investigate campus sexual assaults.

The decision left women's groups worried that victims of sexual assault will lose protections or face intimidation to remain silent, but critics of the former guidelines said the change could lead to a process that also considers the rights of those accused.

The department said it was withdrawing the Obama administration’s policy – which was spelled out in a 2011 letter to schools -- becaue of criticism that it placed too much pressure on school administrators, favored alleged victims and lacked due process for people who had been accused of sexual assault.

"Those documents have led to the deprivation of rights for many students -- both accused students denied fair process and victims denied an adequate resolution of their complaints," Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Candice Jackson said in a Sept. 22 letter.

Jackson and DeVos have both been criticized for showing support for those who have been accused of sexual assault. Advocates for survivors complained that the department has not spent enough time listening to survivors.

The department also released a new question-and-answer statement, replacing one issue from the Obama administration in 2014, to advise colleges and universities about how their responsibilities have changed. It emphasizes providing the same information, rights and opportunities to both parties in a sexual-assault investigation.

It also allows schools to facilitate an informal resolution process if both parties agree, rather than adjudicate every case, as currently required.

The letter rescinds any suggested timeline for the investigations. The former guidance recommended schools reach a decision in about 60 days, something critics said put too much pressure on administrators, particularly in cases that involve conflicting evidence.

The guidelines still require each school to have a coordinator and to report all incidents of sexual assault as required by the Clery Act, separate guidance from 1990 that remains in place.

And the new guidance gives schools more flexibility for the standard of evidence used to investigate these cases. The previous guidelines suggested using a "preponderance of evidence," meaning the decision makers were more than 50% sure an assault occurred. Critics said a higher standard should be used, such as "clear and convincing evidence" of an assault, which will now be an option.

8:38 a.m.: This article was updated with additional information about the new policy.