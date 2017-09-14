Trump confirms deal for 'Dreamers' will come before funding the border wall

President Trump confirmed Thursday that his deal with Democrats could clear the way for legislation to protect "Dreamers" before funding for a border wall is approved.

"DACA now and the wall very soon, but the wall will happen," Trump said, speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returned from seeing hurricane damage in Florida.

Trump's description largely tracks with how House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the outcome of their Wednesday night dinner with the president, saying they had reached an agreement that included more funding for border security but not money for Trump's promised border wall.

Trump said he has agreed to work with Democrats to protect about 800,000 people who will become vulnerable to deportation after Trump announced last week he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, beginning in March.

"We're working on a deal for DACA, but a lot has to do with the amount of security. We want very heavy security at the border," Trump said.

Immigration hard-liners blasted Trump on Thursday for working with Democrats and seeming to undermine his campaign promise to end the program and not reward illegal immigration.

Asked whether he would approve a deal that opens the door to citizenship for DACA recipients, Trump said that hadn't come up yet. "We're not talking about that. We're not talking about amnesty at all," he said.