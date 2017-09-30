Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Price resigns under pressure, the first Trump cabinet secretary to leave
- Trump's boasts of doing 'incredible' in Puerto Rico conflict with locals' cries for help
- Pence will be keynoter for Koch network's political retreat in October
- The president will make his first official trip to Asia in November
Trump aims some sharp tweets at the San Juan mayor
|Marc Olson
A day after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the Trump administration's upbeat take on hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, President Trump is returning fire on Twitter.
Cruz said Friday that the Homeland Security chief's reference to relief efforts as a good news story was inappropriate. "I’m mad as hell because my peoples' lives are at stake," she said.
Trump responded Saturday morning, suggesting Cruz was a poor leader and had been "told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump":