Trump aims some sharp tweets at the San Juan mayor

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, left, visits a home for seniors last weekend. (Thais Llorca / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
A day after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the Trump administration's upbeat take on hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, President Trump is returning fire on Twitter.

Cruz said Friday that the Homeland Security chief's reference to relief efforts as a good news story was inappropriate. "I’m mad as hell because my peoples' lives are at stake," she said.

Trump responded Saturday morning, suggesting Cruz was a poor leader and had been "told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump":  

