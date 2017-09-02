Trump heads to Texas and Louisiana to meet flood victims and first responders

President Trump flew to Houston on Saturday, a week after Hurricane Harvey roared ashore, to survey the devastation, talk with survivors and meet with first responders.

The trip gives Trump a second chance to show empathy for those directly affected by the devastating storm. He flew to Texas on Tuesday but drew bipartisan criticism afterward for failing to meet any storm victims, or express compassion for them. He instead praised the crowd that met him outside a firehouse in Corpus Christi.

Trump steered clear of Houston, the epicenter of the storm's damage, on Tuesday to avoid disrupting relief and recovery operations.

His visit Saturday will be different in style and substance.

He and first lady Melania Trump departed a rainy capital Saturday morning, bound for Ellington Field in Houston, where they were to meet Texans directly impacted by the hurricane and flooding. They then were to visit a hurricane relief center to meet families displaced by the storm.

They later will fly to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., where they are scheduled to meet state officials.

They also plan to visit a National Guard Armory to meet officials from a county emergency operations center and members of the so-called Cajun Navy, an informal group of private boat owners conducting search-and-rescue operations.

John Kelly, the former Marine general who is the president’s chief of staff, was among aides accompanying the Trumps on the trip.

Before he left Washington, Trump tweeted: “We will see you soon. America is with you!”

“All American hearts are with the people of Texas and Louisiana,” Trump said in his weekly radio address aired Saturday. He described “a spirit of love, determination and resolve” that he said he sensed during his visit on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump met with evangelical leaders to promote his proclamation of Sunday as a national day of prayer for storm victims, along with relief groups leading recovery efforts.

Trump also sent lawmakers a request for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts. Congress is expected to approve the request after it returns Tuesday from its summer break. Estimates of the total damage range up to $100 billion.

