Trump sees 'a lot of happiness' among Houston families forced from their homes by flooding

President Trump visits people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston on Sept. 2, 2017.

President Trump toured part of a cavernous Houston convention center on Saturday that has provided refuge to thousands of families displaced by flooding since Hurricane Harvey roared into the city a week ago.

Trump said he saw happiness among the people crowded into the NRG Center. Many have lost their homes, cars and possessions in the epic flooding.

“We saw a lot of happiness,” Trump told reporters traveling with him. “It’s been really nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing, I think even for the country to watch it, for the world to watch. It’s been beautiful.”

Asked what people had said to him, Trump replied, “They’re really happy with what’s going on. It’s been something that’s been very well-received. Even by you guys [the media], it’s been well-received.”

The president and First Lady Melania Trump spent almost 45 minutes at the NRG Center, stopping frequently for hugs, handshakes and selfies.

Their first stop was the “kid zone,” where children bounced balls, played board games, did puzzles and colored with crayons.

Trump stopped to talk to three young boys, one with a plastic sword. One ran away, looking pleased but shy, after he got a presidential hug. Trump also briefly hoisted a little girl with tightly braided hair and gave her a quick embrace.

Some of the adults did not sound particularly happy.

Devon Harris, 37, a construction worker, was skeptical about the impact of a presidential visit.

“Is he going to help? Can he help? I lost my home. My job is gone. My tools are gone. My car is gone. My life is gone. What is Trump going to do?”

Later, the Trumps put on plastic gloves and helped hand out lunch boxes — hot dogs, potato chips and applesauce.

Robert Hendricks, 48, an electrical engineer standing on line, was dubious. “What’s he going to do, use us as props to serve us lunch?” Still he said, “It’s good that he's showing his face.”

But Kevin Jason Hipolito, 37, who was rescued from the roof of his flooded Acura and has been at the shelter for two days, said he was pleased Trump showed up.

“I’m a Democrat,” he said. “It raises the morale. When he went to Corpus [Christi on Tuesday], I was like, ‘Man, he just forgot about us.’ This shows a lot of support. It perks up morale.”