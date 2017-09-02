Act Two of President Trump’s visit Saturday to a pair of Harvey-battered Gulf states unfolded in Lake Charles, La.

After he arrived from badly-flooded Houston, hundreds of supporters lined his motorcade route between Chennault International Airport and the nearby hangar-like Louisiana Air National Guard armory.

Some fans held signs saying "Drain our swamps" and “FLOTUS keep rocking the stilettos."

First Lady Melania Trump wore stiletto heels when she and the president left the White House on Tuesday for visits to Corpus Christi and Austin, sparking criticism that she was ill-dressed for a disaster zone. But she had changed into comfortable shoes by the time she stepped off Air Force One, and neither city had sustained major damage from the storm.

In Lake Charles, Trump met with state lawmakers and visited briefly with military personnel and members of the so-called “Cajun Navy,” an ad hoc group of private boat owners who helped rescue stranded homeowners in several communities. Some wore waders and cowboy hats.

An exuberant throng held U.S. flags and handmade posters to welcome the president and his wife.

During the two-state, highly choreographed daylong swing, Trump largely was among friends as he dispensed hugs, boxed lunches and pledges of federal help. Trump easily won both states in last year's election.