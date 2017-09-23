Trump pulls White House invitation from Golden State Warriors after Curry said he opposed accepting it

Trump's move might have appeared preemptory as the team was expected to vote to decline the traditional White House offer extended to sports champions after Curry said Friday he would oppose a visit.

President Trump on Saturday withdrew his invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, blaming the team's star, Stephen Curry, for "hesitating" about accepting the offer.

Curry, who has been critical of Trump, said that he hoped to send a message by snubbing the White House invitation "that we don’t stand for basically what our president has – the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also has said he'd prefer not to attend a White House event with Trump.

On Friday night, Trump publicly criticized African American National Football League players such as Colin Kaepernick who have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest the nations' racial disparities.

Trump urged NFL owners to fire the players and encouraged fans to walk out in their own protest.

"That's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump told a rally in Alabama, where he was campaigning for Republican Sen. Luther Strange.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired," Trump said to loud applause.