Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House may be softening opposition to Paris climate deal
- President Trump complicates bipartisan immigration deal, ruling out family ties
- As Trump travel ban nears expiration, he says it "should be far larger"
- Trump revives his claim that "both sides" in neo-Nazi protests are to blam
Trump retweets meme of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball, knocking her down
|Laura King
In the latest instance of President Trump seeming to revel in the notion of physical attacks against perceived enemies, the president retweeted an animated GIF showing him hitting a golf ball that then knocks down his onetime rival Hillary Clinton.
Critics swiftly responded. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), appearing on ABC’s “This Week, said: “It’s distressing to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that.”
The original tweet, from a user whose Twitter handle consists of an expletive, was sent last week and retweeted Sunday by the president, who is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf property.
A former Trump campaign strategist, David Urban, brushed aside the controversy. “Retweets do not equal endorsements,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” leading to a sharp exchange.
The president has previously taken to Twitter to retweet animations including one that depicted him pummeling a figure with a CNN logo superimposed on his head. Another presidential Twitter share last month – later deleted – showed a train hitting a person, again with a CNN logo imposed on the figure’s head.
Trump associates have previously dismissed criticism of such retweets, suggesting they were intended to be humorous.
Clinton is out with a new book about the campaign, and Trump has repeatedly used Twitter to deride her as a sore loser.
In the first part of the animation Trump retweeted on Sunday, the president is seen in golf attire, teeing off. The second shows footage of Clinton tripping as she boards a plane, with the video altered to show her being struck in the back with a golf ball.
The tweet refers to “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing” and uses the hashtag #CrookedHillary, the then-candidate’s most-used epithet for his Democratic opponent.