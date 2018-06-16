Four Angels go on disabled list, giving them 15 on it now

As bad as things appeared Wednesday — the Angels losing Garrett Richards and Zack Cozart to injury within a few minutes of each other — the situation actually was worse.
On Friday, not only were Richards and Cozart placed on the 10-day disabled list but they were joined by Nick Tropeano and Jim Johnson, the Angels setting a franchise record with four DL moves in one day.
They now have 15 players out with injury — also a team record — including Shohei Ohtani, who could count as two players because he hits and pitches.
“Nobody,” manager Mike Scioscia promised, “is going to feel sorry for themselves.”
Although the four latest injuries aren’t considered significant, the accumulative impact could be taxing. And, as fans of this team no doubt understand, even less-serious injuries can linger.
Richards left his start Wednesday in Seattle after two innings because of a strained left hamstring, Scioscia saying that tests suggest “the prognosis is good.”
“It’s tough to put a timeframe on it,” he continued. “Hamstrings are a different animal. But we feel it’s on the mild side.”
Major elbow and biceps problems limited Richards to 12 starts the previous two seasons combined. He had made 14 uninterrupted starts before this injury.
“Unfortunately, right now, we have to take a little half-step back and let it heal,” Scioscia said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it’s not going to be an extended injury.”
Cozart suffered a dislocated left shoulder against the Mariners diving for a ball that went for an infield single.
After the game Wednesday, he said he had a similar injury early in his career and missed “a few days.” Scioscia, however, said this one appears to be worse.
“Once it calms down, it’s something he’s played with before,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully, he won’t be out too long.”
Tropeano has right shoulder inflammation, which is what the team said cost him a start last month. He missed all of 2017 because of elbow ligament replacement surgery.
Scheduled to start Saturday against Oakland, Tropeano will be replaced by John Lamb.
“We’re at a point where we don’t think it was in Nick’s best interest to try to grind through it right now,” Scioscia said. “We need to calm it down and get him back out there.”
Johnson’s problem is a lumbar strain, the right-hander’s back locking up when the Angels were in Seattle.
For the time being, the Angels filled all four roster spots with relievers — Eduardo Paredes, Akeel Morris, Felix Pena and Jake Jewell. They’ll have to make a roster move Saturday to activate Lamb.
“We feel we have the guys who can go in there and contribute and keep us going,” Scioscia said. “If we can pitch and have our bullpen hold leads, we’re going to be fine.”
The Angels will need another starting pitcher Tuesday at home against Arizona. Pena, who has been used as a starter and a reliever, is one option.
As extensive as the latest injury news was, Scioscia said shortstop Andrelton Simmons is progressing well from his sprained ankle and could return soon.
Right fielder Kole Calhoun also continued his rehabilitation assignment with triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. In his third game with the Bees, he served as the designated hitter.
The Angels have used the disabled list 19 times involving 17 players this season, Tropeano and Keynan Middleton both being DL’d twice.
They currently have six starting pitchers on the DL. At least one player from every position other than left field and center field has been or currently is out with injury.
The Angels began the season here against the A’s. Only 12 players who were active on opening day also were active Friday. That means in the span of 69 games more than half the roster has been lost.