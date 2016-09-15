Tyler Skaggs might pitch in Arizona Instructional League during off-season

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, shut down this week because of a mild flexor-pronator strain in his elbow, would like to pitch again this season “to show them I’m healthy going into the off-season and to get to the 100-inning mark,” he said.

The chances of that appear slim. Skaggs finally returned in late July after missing two full years because of ligament-replacement surgery, and the Angels are not about to risk further injury to a pitcher they need to plug a spot in their injury-ravaged rotation in 2017.

But Manager Mike Scioscia said he would be open to Skaggs pitching in the Arizona Instructional League in October to boost his confidence and innings total.

“We’re going to be ultra-conservative with this whole thing,” Scioscia said before Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “He is not on any schedule other than to get healthy and get ready to pitch in a game again.

“If he’s ready to pitch, and there is somewhere for him to pitch, it might be good for him to go down [to Arizona] and get some peace of mind.”

Skaggs was examined on Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2014. ElAttrache confirmed the initial diagnosis and told Skaggs that the ulnar collateral ligament graft looked good.

“I knew it wasn’t very serious, but it always looks scary on Twitter when everyone sees it,” Skaggs said. “I think this is more of a minor than a major setback.”

Skaggs has thrown 87 1/3 innings between the major leagues and minor leagues and about 20 innings in simulated-game action that didn’t count toward his total. Pushing toward 120 innings would make a jump to 150 to 160 innings more realistic.

“That’s the spot I want to be at,” said Skaggs, who hopes to resume playing catch by Monday. “I think I can do that.”

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com