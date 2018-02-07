Angels invite left-hander Ian Krol to camp to compete for a bullpen spot

The Angels signed veteran left-handed reliever Ian Krol to a minor league contract and invited the 27-year-old to spring training, where he will compete with incumbent left-hander Jose Alvarez for a bullpen job.
Krol, who appeared in 224 games for Washington, Detroit and Atlanta from 2013 to 2017, was 2-0 with a 3.18 earned-run average in 63 games with Atlanta in 2016, striking out 56 batters and walking 13 in 51 innings.
The next season he was 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in 49 innings, striking out 44, walking 21 and giving up eight home runs, as many as he gave up in the previous two years combined. Atlanta released him after the season.
Krol was one of 19 nonroster players invited to spring training, a list that includes pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, the 23-year-old Japanese two-way star who hopes to contribute on the mound and in the batter's box.
Jahmai Jones, a 20-year-old outfielder who was a second-round pick in 2015 and is one of the organization's top prospects, was invited to his first big league camp. Among the other top prospects in camp will be first baseman Matt Thaiss and catcher Taylor Ward.
The rest of the invitees are right-handed pitchers Vicente Campos, Adam Hofacket, Osmer Morales and Branden Pinder, left-handed pitcher John Lamb, catchers Francisco Arcia, Michael Barash, Jose Briceno and Jack Kruger, infielders Jose Miguel Fernandez, David Fletcher and Colin Walsh, and outfielders Rymer Liriano and Eric Young Jr.