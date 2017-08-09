Cesar Puello gets first hit, helps Angels beat Orioles

After 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer to lead the Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Right-hander Troy Scribner (2-0) earned the win in the second start of his career. He allowed one run and two hits. Scribner did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) started well for Baltimore before fading. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, eight hits and two walks, striking out six.

Scribner retired his first seven batters before catcher Wellington Castillo hit his 12th home runs of the season in the top of the third.

The Angels got the run back in the bottom of the inning after Kaleb Cowart led off with a hit, Ben Revere walked and Mike Trout blooped a hit to load the bases. Andrelton Simmons followed with a sacrifice fly.