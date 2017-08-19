Angels get rolling early in 5-1 victory over Orioles

Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena each hit two home runs off Kevin Gausman, and the Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Saturday night for their eighth win in 10 games.

Trout homered in the first and third innings, and Valbuena connected in the second and fourth to give Los Angeles a four-run lead.

It marked the second straight night in which the Angels got all their runs via the long ball. In the series opener, Los Angeles homered five times in a 9-7 defeat.

Trout went deep Friday night, too, and now has 26 home runs. He has six seasons with at least 25, tied with Tim Salmon for most in franchise history.

It was Trout's first multihomer game of the season and ninth of his career.

JC Ramirez (11-10) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings before leaving with right forearm tightness. In his last start against the Orioles, the right-hander gave up six runs in seven innings on Aug. 7.

That defeat dropped the Angels to 55-58. Now they are 63-60 and in thick of the AL wild-card race.

Gausman (9-9) struggled through four innings, allowing five runs and six hits. The four homers he surrendered matched a career high.

In his past 11 starts, Gausman has lost only twice — both against the Angels.

After Trout homered on the fourth pitch of the game, the Orioles got a run in the bottom of the first when Tim Beckham doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Valbuena led off the second with a drive to center and Trout made it 3-1 in the third. In the fourth, Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a double and Valbuena followed with his 15th home run on an 0-2 pitch.

Baltimore has lost seven of 11 and has not won successive games since Aug. 5-7.