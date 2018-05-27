Yankees pitcher outshines fellow Japanese countryman, Shohei Ohtani, in Angels loss

Their anticipated pitching matchup didn't happen Sunday and the showdown that did occur between Shohei Ohtani and Masahiro Tanaka mostly fizzled, too.
Ohtani struck out twice and walked against his fellow countryman, the two facing each other for the first time as big-leaguers.
"I think he's a good pitcher," Ohtani said later, speaking through an interpreter. "I think he proved that today. But more than that, I'm upset that we lost."
Tanaka allowed three hits — including a homer by Andrelton Simmons — over six innings in a 3-1 New York victory.
Ohtani last faced Tanaka in 2013, going hitless in 11 at-bats (with six strikeouts) when both played in Japan's Pacific League.
In his first visit to Yankee Stadium as an Angel, the rookie failed to dazzle like he has in the past.
Consistently hearing boos, he finished the three-game series zero for nine with five strikeouts and four walks, lowering his batting average to .291.
"I don't think I'm putting too much pressure on myself any day, not even this time around," said Ohtani, who is three for 19 on the Angels' current trip. "I didn't get any hits this time, but I was able to draw some walks. I think that's a positive thing to take out of this series."
Etc.
Justin Upton (forearm contusion) is expected to return soon…The Angels' bullpen gave up one run and four hits in 11 1/3 innings in this series…Veteran reliever Ian Krol made his Angels debut, pitching two scoreless innings.