Aaron Cox, former Angels minor leaguer and brother-in-law of Mike Trout, dies at 24

Aaron Cox, the 24-year-old brother-in-law of Angels star Mike Trout and until recently a pitching prospect in the team’s minor league system, died Wednesday morning, the Angels announced. A cause of death was not listed.
“The Angels organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015,” the team said in a statement. “We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.”
Cox was the younger brother of Trout’s wife, Jessica Tara Cox.
Trout, who is on the disabled list because of a right wrist injury, left the team earlier this week to be with his family in Millville, N.J. The two-time American League most valuable player and his wife released a statement about her brother’s passing Wednesday morning.
“Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being,” the statement read. “Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends.
“As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families.”
Like Trout, Cox starred at Millville High. A 19th-round pick out of Division 2 Gannon (Pa.) University in 2015, Cox went 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 68 games over three seasons for rookie-league Orem and Class-A Burlington and Inland Empire.
But he did not pitch at all in 2017. The right-hander suffered an orbital fracture when he was hit in the eye by a line drive in spring training and was suspended for 50 games in late-July 2017 after testing positive for the banned stimulant methylphenidate, more commonly known as Ritalin.
The drug is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. Players who test positive without applying for a therapeutic use exemption are subject to a suspension.
Cox, 24, returned this season and spent the first two months at Inland Empire, compiling a 4.11 ERA in 11 relief appearances. But he had not pitched since May 29, and last week he was placed on the voluntarily retired list.
There was no mention of retirement on Cox’s Twitter feed, but in his last tweet, dated last Friday, Cox posted an inspirational quote from Rachel Marie Martin, an author and single mother of seven:
“Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living.”
Asked if he could discuss the cause of death, Tim Mead, the Angels’ vice president of communications, said, “That is not important right now. What is important is that every member of Aaron’s family and every one of his friends take time to digest this loss and grieve in their own way.”