HBO will stop broadcasting boxing after next month's middleweight-title bout

HBO will broadcast its final boxing match next month, the premium cable network confirmed Thursday.
The move follows a separation from powerful boxing promoter Top Rank last year and the end of contracts with popular middleweights Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin following their Sept. 15 pay-per-view clash.
“Our mission at HBO Sports is to elevate the brand. We look for television projects that are high-profile, high-access and highly ambitious in the stories they seek to tell and the quality of production in telling them,” a statement from HBO Sports said.
“Boxing … is now widely available on a host of networks and streaming services. In some cases, the programming is very good. But from an entertainment point of view, it’s not unique. Going forward in 2019, we will be pivoting away from programming live boxing on HBO.”
Peter Nelson, the HBO Sports executive vice president, marked the end in a Thursday morning meeting with broadcasters Jim Lampley, Max Kellerman, Harold Lederman, Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward, closing a relationship with the sport that opened in 1973 with George Foreman versus Joe Frazier.
“My thirty-year love affair with HBO continues, and I am motivated and prepared to support storytelling initiatives in the sports department. So I will remain in place," Lampley said in a statement.
Nelson told the New York Times, which first reported the news, that: “Our audience research informs us that boxing is no longer a determinant factor for subscribing to HBO.”
The network will air the Oct. 27 International Boxing Federation middleweight title bout between former champion Daniel Jacobs and Russia’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and then turn to the type of entertainment programming meant to compete with Netflix and Hulu, not Showtime, which has a relationship with powerful boxing manager Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
Haymon’s move to Showtime started an exodus that continued with veteran promoter Bob Arum taking his Top Rank stable to ESPN and its streaming arm, ESPN Plus. Meanwhile, Jacobs’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, has aligned with the new $9.99-per-month streaming operation, DAZN, which launched Saturday with three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defending his belt at Wembley Stadium.
“We’re deeply indebted to the many courageous fighters whose careers we were privileged to cover,” the HBO statement read, with Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao on that list. “It has been a wonderful journey.”