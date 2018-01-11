Canelo Alvarez has agreed to fight Gennady Golovkin again, with no rematch clause, promoter says

Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a May 5 rematch against three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, and Golovkin’s team is expected to provide its blessing “within the next few days,” according to an official involved in the deal.

Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions, which promotes Mexico’s former two-division world champion Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts), also said there is no rematch clause being attached to this deal after one was connected to their September draw in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be another great fight, so it’ll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it’s not in the agreement,” Gomez told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday at a workout in Indio for his welterweight title fighter Lucas Matthysse.

“We want to concentrate on getting this [second Alvarez-Golovkin fight] done and then we can talk about a third fight later.

“I know Canelo’s going to win. I think Canelo figured him out in the last three rounds. Look at that fight. Canelo handled [Golovkin] those last three rounds. And this time around, Canelo’s going to have an easier time with him. Not an easy fight, but he has the experience now and he wants this fight.”

Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) was given the nod on one scorecard in the first meeting with Alvarez, who claimed a much-criticized wide advantage from judge Adalaide Byrd. Judge Don Trella scored the bout even.

Behind the novelty showcase boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in August, the Golovkin-Alvarez bout was the next-bestselling pay-per-view of 2017, and HBO will again broadcast the fight.

“We’ve exchanged contracts. We’ve gone through three revisions. I’m hoping for the last revision [Thursday night or Friday] and we’ll see,” Gomez said. “All the major points have been worked out. There’s some details that are important, but they’re not the major points.”

While it’s long been assumed that T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the fighters first met, will host the rematch, Gomez said Madison Square Garden is expected to make a strong offer.

“Very strong, huge,” Gomez said of the pending New York bid, praising the facility’s $50,000 gate-tax cap that will provide savings from the Las Vegas offer.

“It is expensive being in New York — the overhead, the hotels — but those are the two leading contenders and once we get the contracts signed, we’ll get to work.”