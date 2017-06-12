As Southland fighter Daniel Franco remains comatose, opponent Jose Haro says 'my heart hurts'

“My heart hurts,” featherweight Jose Haro said in a statement about the Southland’s Daniel Franco, who is comatose following emergency surgery after Haro knocked him out in the eighth round Saturday in Iowa.

“I hope he has a full and speedy recovery,” Haro, 30, of Utah, said in a statement issued through his promotional representative. “We put everything on the line when we step inside the ring.

“I always tell my brother-trainer that I’m a father first, fighter second, and if he ever sees me badly hurt to stop the fight because my kids need their daddy.

“I’m very grateful that I won, but it really didn’t feel like I won. I always pray that my opponent and myself come out [of] our fight in good health. Let’s go #TeamFranco, you got this!”

The toll of an opponent’s injury can wear heavily on a fighter. Unbeaten super-welterweight Terrel Williams of Los Angeles hasn’t fought since his 2015 opponent, Prichard Colon, slipped into a coma immediately after their fight.

Franco, 25, underwent surgery to stop two brain bleeds suffered in the knockout loss and remained in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in his skull Monday.

Franco was dropped by a right-handed punch from Haro (13-1-1) in the eighth round at WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa, in a bout televised by CBS Sports’ cable network.

Haro had previously knocked down Franco in the eighth. Franco briefly rose after the knockout punch, he was taken from the ring on a stretcher.

In a Sunday statement released by Franco’s promoter, RocNation Sports, his manager, Ray Chaparro said from a local hospital, “At this point, the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to making a complete recovery.

“We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

Franco’s father has sought help to cover medical costs on gofundme.com.

RocNation President Michael Yormark describes Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs) as “a tenacious talent and champion.”

Franco has fought at venues in Pomona, Ontario and Corona. He rebounded from a knockout loss in Los Angeles in March to win by first-round knockout in May.

