As Chargers prepare for NFL draft, linebackers will be one of their top priorities

Draft: The Chargers will have to decide how quickly they want to address the position on draft day. If the team wants to be aggressive in pursuing one of the best linebackers in the class, a player such as Edmunds or Smith could end up playing in multiple Pro Bowls. If the team decides to address linebackers in a middle round, Iowa's Josey Jewell and Central Florida's Shaquem Griffin, who had one hand amputated as a child, could be possibilities.