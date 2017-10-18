Philip Rivers sees opportunity for Chargers to really turn around season if they can beat the Broncos

Winning suits Philip Rivers.

The smiles are a little wider. The belt buckles are a little shinier. The bolo ties are a little longer.

It’s why Rivers walked to the postgame podium Sunday and told everyone that he had no idea “2-4 could feel so good.”

But when Rivers spoke to the media Wednesday, he made sure to insert a more somber dose of reality.

Yes, the team has won two games in a row for the first time in about a year. Yes, they’re playing better, taking more advantage of breaks and good bounces.

But are they back? Not all the way. Not close yet.

In talking about Anthony Lynn, Rivers praised the coach’s steady demeanor and the unwavering belief that the Chargers can turn things around.

Can, Rivers noted, is the important word.

“I say ‘Can turn it around’ because I don’t think we’ve turned it around,” Rivers said. “We’ve stopped the plunge.”

As the team fights to resurface after starting 0-4, it has been very matter of fact about some of the biggest shortcomings, one of which continues to be a point of emphasis heading into Sunday’s meeting with Denver at StubHub Center.

Through six games, the Chargers have only one first-quarter touchdown and no first-quarter field goals, with only Buffalo scoring fewer points in the opening quarter.

The problems have been amplified on first down in the opening quarter, where the team has gained no more than two yards on 23 of the 38 first-down plays they’ve run.

“Some of it hasn’t been really so much in the execution of the plays themselves as it is not making a catch or not making a throw or not making a cut. Once again, I’m as guilty as anybody for some of the calls that we’ve made,” offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said. “So I think it’s a complete thing that we’ve had to work through. I don’t want to say we’re making process, and then we go out there and it’s, ‘What was that idiot saying?’

“It feels a little bit like we’re improving, but there’s no question that’s something that we have to improve on.”

The Chargers have talked about being less predictable and better equipped for opposing defenses, and they’ve been quick to mention how well they’ve closed games.

“It’s the opposite, almost, of last year,” tight end Hunter Henry said.

In 2016, the Chargers were 12th in first-quarter scoring. This season, the team is tied for ninth in fourth-quarter points after finishing 28th last season.

The first-quarter problems, though,are tricky in the sense that there’s no way to practice a solution.

“I think the best way I can try to make it make sense is just more of a sense of urgency, like we seem to have when it’s 16-14, when the game’s on the line, or when it’s 7-0 and it’s the drive before the end of the first half,” Rivers said. “We’ve been awesome in those situations. We’ve gone 90 yards. We did it against New York. We did it against Oakland last week.

“Put ourselves in that. Find a way to put ourselves in that mind-frame and do that from the beginning of the game.”

Etc.

As expected, Joe Barksdale didn’t practice as the Chargers try to rest the starting right tackle’s turf toe, an injury that has lingered since the preseason. … Safety Adrian Phillips remains sidelined because of a concussion. … Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (back) and center Spencer Pulley (shoulder) were limited Wednesday. … Backup running back Branden Oliver, who sat out the last two weeks because of a hamstring injury, was able to participate Wednesday. … The team re-signed defensive end Whitney Richardson to the practice squad.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Follow Dan Woike on Twitter @DanWoikeSports