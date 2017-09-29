DeAndre Jordan, Clippers engage in contract extension talks, but no deal in place

Center DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers have had several conversations about a contract extension, but they’re not close to a deal.

In fact, Jordan and the Clippers haven’t even talked contract figures.

Both sides said they will continue to stay engaged in hopes of making Jordan a Clipper for the rest of his career.

“We’ve had discussions, but obviously nothing has gotten done,” Jordan said. “So, we’ll see what happens.”

Jordan, 29, who will earn $22.6 million this season, has a player option for the 2018-19 season that will pay him $24.1 million.

If he were to opt out of his contract next summer and re-sign with the Clippers, Jordan could sign a deal for five years that could be worth in excess of $207 million. That deal would earn him 8% raises with the Clippers because he will have been in the NBA for 10 seasons.

If Jordan were to opt out of his contract next summer and sign with another team, he could sign a deal for four years that would earn him about $175 million. His raises would be 5% for a player with 10-plus years of service.

“That’s what they’ve got to do, is talk about how we can get it done,” Jordan said. “If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be doing what’s for their best interest. But they know I’m looking for what’s best for me and my family. It’s cool. We’ve talked about it, but obviously nothing has happened yet. We’ll see where it goes.”

Jordan doesn’t have an agent, so he has been negotiating on his own. The Clippers and Jordan can talk about an extension up to June 30, the day before the free-agency period opens on July 1.

“Obviously we want DJ and we want DJ to finish his career with the Clippers,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “But there’s no news to report. That’s kind of where it’s at right now.”

Reed’s ties to corruption scandal

Clippers center Willie Reed declined to comment Friday after practice about reports that he fired agent Andy Miller and filed a $13.5-million arbitration claim that alleged he was defrauded.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the matter, Reed said he couldn’t talk about his alleged claim against Christian Dawkins, one of 10 people arrested Tuesday on federal corruption charges that have rocked the college basketball world. Dawkins was arrested for his alleged role in two separate fraud and bribery schemes. He was indicted on four counts of wire fraud.

An ESPN report said Miller had fired Dawkins in May after a probe by the NBA Player’s Assn. looked into the unauthorized use of a player’s personal credit card.

The report stated that Dawkins remained a representative for Reed and other NBA players after he was terminated by Miller, whose company is ASM.

The report said Dawkins had told Reed to turn down a three-year, $15-million deal with the Miami Heat, the team he played for last season, early in the free-agency period because he could get a bigger deal somewhere else. The Miami Herald reported Friday that the Heat denied they made such an offer.

Reed, who opted out of his Heat deal that would have paid him $1.6 million this season, signed a one-year, $1.5-million deal with the Clippers.

