Clippers agree to deal with Luc Mbah a Moute

Luc Mbah a Moute has agreed to a one-year, $4.3-million deal to return to the Clippers, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Before playing for the Houston Rockets last season, Mbah a Moute had spent the previous two seasons with the Clippers.
He’s a versatile forward whom the Clippers wanted back because of his competitive and tough style of play.
The Clippers also announced that they had re-signed guard Avery Bradley to his deal and had signed forward Mike Scott.
Bradley is due to make $25 million over two years.
Scott signed a one-year deal with the Clippers.
The Clippers have 17 players signed to their roster, but only 14 have guaranteed contracts.
Clippers restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell remains unsigned.