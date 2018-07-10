Advertisement

Clippers agree to deal with Luc Mbah a Moute

Broderick Turner
By
Jul 09, 2018 | 5:00 PM

Luc Mbah a Moute has agreed to a one-year, $4.3-million deal to return to the Clippers, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Before playing for the Houston Rockets last season, Mbah a Moute had spent the previous two seasons with the Clippers.

He’s a versatile forward whom the Clippers wanted back because of his competitive and tough style of play.

The Clippers also announced that they had re-signed guard Avery Bradley to his deal and had signed forward Mike Scott.

Bradley is due to make $25 million over two years.

Scott signed a one-year deal with the Clippers.

The Clippers have 17 players signed to their roster, but only 14 have guaranteed contracts.

Clippers restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell remains unsigned.

