Clippers center DeAndre Jordan makes third team All-NBA

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was named third team All-NBA when the three teams were announced Thursday.

Jordan was the only Clipper to be selected to the All-NBA team. Clippers guard Chris Paul and forward Blake Griffin also received some votes, but not enough to make any of the three teams.

Jordan made the All-NBA team for the second consecutive year. He was first team last season.

The All-NBA first team: Houston guard James Harden, Cleveland forward LeBron James, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans center Anthony Davis.

The second team: Utah center Rudy Gobert, Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State forward Kevin Durant and Boston guard Isaiah Thomas.

Jordan was joined on the third team by Golden State forward Draymond Green, Washington guard John Wall, Chicago forward Jimmy Butler and Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan.

It was the first time Paul has missed making the All-NBA team since the 2009-10 season, when he missed 37 games because of injuries.

He missed 14 games this season because of a left thumb injury.

Griffin missed the All-NBA team for the second consecutive season after being named to it the previous four seasons.

He missed 18 games this season recovering from right knee surgery.

Griffin missed the final four Clippers playoff games against the Jazz after having season-ending surgery for a plantar plate injury to his right big toe that he injured in Game 3 of the series.

